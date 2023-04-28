Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: The Cars

The format hangs on, as best it can! Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2023-2024. Today, 10 cars!

The automotive industry continues to undergo a metamorphosis, and the next few years will not be easy for manufacturers, or even for enthusiasts who follow the latest news about everything that encompasses the industry. Once again, we present you 10 models of cars that are highly anticipated in the months and years to come. 

2024 Acura Integra Type S

2024 Acura Integra Type S
2024 Acura Integra Type S
Photo: Acura

It was an open secret that the Japanese brand wanted to bring back the Type S badge on a car bearing the Integra name. It's now official: the 2024 Integra Type S is coming very soon, in fact it should debut in the summer of 2023. 

Mechanically, the performance variant of Acura’s new compact car uses the same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, though here it delivers five extra horses for a total of 320 hp, and an equally explosive 310 lb-ft of torque. As for the transmission, Acura relies on a 6-speed manual. That's a promise!

See also: 2024 Acura Integra Type S Is Introduced

See also: 2024 Acura Integra Type S to Offer 320 HP

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Exterior design
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Exterior design
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Front
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Front
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Interior
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Interior
Photo: Acura

You May Also Like

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

At a car show, the focus is on new reveals, but what about all those other interesting vehicles? Here are 10 that caught our eye at the 2023 edition of the N...

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Ca...

The finalists in each of the six 2023 World Vehicle of the Year categories have been announced. Once again this year, there is a very strong Korean presence ...

Top 10 Convertibles for Summer 2017

Top 10 Convertibles for Summer 2017

Cabriolets, convertibles, roadsters… the season is finally here to head out on the open road with an open top. We take a look at the models currently availab...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
Chrysler Airflow / Hyundai Seven Concept
Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: ...
Article
2023 Kia Niro EV
2023 Kia Niro EV Review: The Quiet Metamorphosis
Review
2023 Mazda3 Sport GT
2023 Mazda3 Sport GT Review: Want to Fall Bac...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Collection of 230 Classic Cars Found in the Netherlands
A Collection of 230 Classic C...
Video
Hyundai's E-Corner System, In Video
Hyundai's E-Corner System, In...
Video
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's Done
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competitio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 