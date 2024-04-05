In 2024, Acura is introducing to the market the ZDX, its first all-electric model. The Japanese luxury manufacturer has just confirmed pricing for the midsize SUV.

2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec | Photo: Acura

Pricing and performance details

The base Acura ZDX A-Spec model is priced at $84,990 CAD ($88,560 when including $2,595 pre-delivery inspection and freight charges; $100 a/c tax; regulatory fees (up to $75), etc.).

This model is equipped with all-wheel drive via two electric motors. This configuration produces an estimated 490 hp and 437 lb-ft of torque. With a range of up to 489 km on a full charge, the ZDX A-Spec aims to offer an option for those looking to combine the benefits of an electric vehicle with the performance of a sporty SUV.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S, profile | Photo: Acura

The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S: A new level of performance

Priced at $91,490 ($94,760 with fees), the ZDX Type S is the most muscular variant in Acura's electric line-up. With an estimated maximum output of 500 hp and 544 lb-ft of torque, the ZDX Type S promises dynamic performance on paper, while offering a maximum range of 447 km.

The Type S version features height-adjustable air suspension, adaptive shock absorbers and 15.6-inch Brembo front brakes, recognizable by their yellow color. 22-inch wheels complete this sporty finish.

Unveiling of the 2024 Acura ZDX | Photo: Acura

Faster charging speeds

Acura announces recharging speeds of up to 190 kW. This feature will enable the vehicle's 102-kWh lithium-ion battery to recover around 100 km of range in just 10 minutes ... in ideal conditions.

Technology and safety

The ZDX and ZDX Type S models incorporate a variety of technologies and safety features as standard. These include connectivity with Google interface integration, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. These features are designed to enhance the driving experience while providing increased safety for driver and passengers.

First deliveries of the new 2024 Acura ZDX are expected this coming spring. Auto123 will be test-driving both the regular and Type S variants in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that.