Alfa Romeo presents the Carbon Edition limited editions of its 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio and 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio models. These special editions, distinguished above all by their unique appearance, will be offered in limited quantities, and exclusively in North America.

Exterior features include:

V-shaped carbon grille;

Carbon mirror caps:

Gold calipers and black badges;

19-inch wheels on the Giulia and 21-inch wheels on the Stelvio;

Carbon-fibre rocker panels;

Unique front and rear bumpers with heat extractors.

In addition, the Giulia offers the option of a carbon-fibre roof.

The special editions are available in two exterior colours: Vulcano Black and Rosso Etna.

Inside, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions feature a driver-focused cockpit with exclusive red leather sports seats - new for Quadrifoglio models, which usually get black seats. Carbon-fibre accents also adorn parts of the dashboard, doors and centre console.

Interior features include a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, as well as a driver assistance package, including various advanced functions such as driver alert, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition Photo: Alfa Romeo

Under the hood, Carbon Edition models are powered by a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 engine developing 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Alfa Romeo's Q4 all-wheel drive system (for the Stelvio), enabling top speeds of 283 km/h for the Stelvio and 307 km/h for the Giulia.

These limited editions also benefit from Alfa Romeo's standard adaptive suspension. This suspension technology rapidly adjusts shock absorber settings to provide better roadholding while maintaining optimum comfort, depending on the driving mode selected.

North America only

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition 2024 are exclusive to North America and limited to a total of 130 units. They will be available from Alfa Romeo dealers this autumn.

The suggested retail price in Canada is $102,245 for the Giulia and $110,445 for the Stelvio. These prices do not include the $2,795 destination charge.