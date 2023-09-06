2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: One More Year for the Beast

In 2021, the idea at Dodge was to produce the Durango STR Hellcat just one year, in limited quantities (2000 units). Its popularity forced Dodge to offer it again and again. However, 2024 will be the last year for the Hellcat-powered version of the Dodge Durango.

This time, it's set in stone, it appears. The company's 6.2L supercharged V8 engine, known as the Hellcat, will cease production at the end of the year. So while there will be a 2024 Durango SRT Hellcat, buyers will have to move quickly - production will not continue into next year.

The Hellcat engine is still offered with the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX, but it was recently reported that a “final” edition would be offered, also ending the reign of this powertrain with the pickup.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, front Photo: Dodge

For 2024, the Hellcat's power output remains the same at 710 hp, allowing this model to speed from 0-100 km/h under 4.0 seconds, which is frankly impressive. And violent! As an added bonus, this monster can tow up to 8,700 lb.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, sport-tuned suspension and powerful Brembo brakes. The braking system features six-piston calipers and 15.8-inch discs at the front, and four-piston calipers and 13.8-inch discs at the rear.

For the rest, the model remains unchanged... and aging. The current generation was presented for the year... 2011. Yes, it’s been updated it since then, but it'll soon be time to move on. The Durango is still available with a 3.6L V6, 5.7L V8 and another 6.4L V8, that of the SRT 392 version.

The Hurricane 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine will be the logical successor, probably when the next generation is delivered, which is scheduled for 2025 with the anticipated Stealth SUV.