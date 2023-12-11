• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T.

Napa Valley, CA - On September 12, 1963, Porsche presented a new model called the 901 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The name already was already used by Peugeot though, forcing Porsche to rename its new model the 911.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Porsche brought back a model popularized in the 60s and 70s, the S/T. Originally, Porsche had used a base 911 S model with a T performance package to make the S/T model. For 2024, Porsche is using a Porsche GT3 Touring with performance elements to make the ultimate 911 for the road.

The all-new 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: B.Charette

Exterior design

Using the GT3 Touring as a starting model, Porsche has devoted time and energy to make the car lighter. Lightweight magnesium forged wheels were designed by Porsche with a central lock and hub cap bearing the S/T logo. The wheels, which shed almost 10 kg, have a diameter of 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Other weight-saving elements include embossed carbon-fibre front hood and roof. Unlike the 911 GT3 RS, This car is designed without louvers on the front fenders, Porsche choosing to ventilate the wheel arches with side blades. A Gurney flap completes the retractable rear spoiler.

Porsche regularly uses Gurney flaps to improve the aerodynamics of GT sports cars. Here the spoiler doesn’t deploy until the vehicle reaches around 120 km/h, and is not configured as aggressively as on other 911s.

To ensure exclusivity, there's unique S/T badging and 60th anniversary logo at the rear.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T with Heritage Package Photo: Porsche

The S/T is a unique version, but you can dress it up to make it even more unique. For example, there's the Heritage Package, which will set you back $23,000 and features unique colours with that logo featuring the number 63 on the car - the number that indicates the first year of manufacture - as well as a 911 S/T logo and a gold-plated commemorative. There are also carbon-fibre assemblies to complete the model's styling.

Black or white paint is available standard, while customers can choose from five optional colours: Ruby Star Neo, Gentian Blue Metallic, Shade Green Metallic, GT Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic.

Interior of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: Porsche

Interior design

While Porsche dressed the model up for the road on the outside, on board it feels like a race car on board. Leather interior trim and contrasting quilted stitching lend a certain luxury.

The green numerals on the instrument cluster and stopwatch look good, as do the white hands with silver caps, which match the design of the original 1963 911.

The black leather steering wheel rim features a marker at 12 O'Clock and a particularly grippy perforation at the 3 and 9 O'Clock positions. A gearshift shortened by around 10 mm and partially leather-covered carbon-fibre bucket seats ensure a sporty driving experience.

Seating of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: Porsche

Instead of bucket seats, four-way adjustable Sport Plus seats are available at no extra cost. The headrests of both seat variants feature a Porsche badge embossed in the leather upholstery.

In keeping with the lightweight concept, there are no rear seats on this model. They are replaced by a cover similar to that used in the interior of the 911 GT3 RS. European models also feature a carbon-fibre safety cage, though that’s not available here.

The rear section is taken up by the engine, of course, and so the trunk is up front. You can fit two soft travel bags in there.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T, profile Photo: B.Charette

Technology and safety

In a car that's all about driving, technology and infotainment take a back seat. Execution and functionality are at the forefront, let's say. The impractical positioning of the high-definition touchscreen and control knob, and the too-small on-screen buttons require you to give your commands before you set off.

Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity is easy to use and offers fairly straightforward voice commands. The standard audio system is disappointing, but it’s safe to assume most drivers will much prefer the soundtrack delivered by the engine.

This variant also has the same shortcomings as other 911s. The cup holder located just behind the gearshift lever, makes its too easy to knock over your cup when changing gear. We did, however, appreciate the toggle switches in the centre (nose lift, suspension mode, hazard lights, ESC Off, ESC/TC Off), which are easy to use and effective.

Exterior design of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: B.Charette

Mechanical configuration of the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T

Now we come to the heart of the beast. Porsche uses the mechanical base of the GT3 Touring, so the model has a 4.0L, naturally aspirated flat-six with 518 hp and 342 lb-ft of torque. You can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, provided you use the assisted start system and are quick to change the first two gears.

The S/T doesn't stop accelerating until it passes the 300 km/h mark. We didn't have the opportunity to push it that far, but we did push it to 9,000 RPM in 2nd and 3rd, and the sound is delightful. The thinner glass and fewer soundproofing elements mean you get a proper earful of the engine’s symphony in the cabin.

Testing of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T - 11/10

The last time I rated a car 10/10 for its drive was many moons ago; that was the Ferrari 458. I'm ready to give the Porsche 911 S/T an 11. I rarely use the word perfection to talk about a driving experience, but on the winding mountain roads of Northern California, the S/T almost brought a tear to my eye.

Knowing that this was probably the only time I'd ever have the chance to drive such a machine, I tried to make the most of the experience. The brand's engineers have put all their know-how into this machine. To give it a more “organic” feel, the rear-wheel steering has been removed. This not only saves 6.5 kg on the rear axle, but also makes it possible to install a lithium-ion battery, saving 3.5 kg.

The wheels are magnesium, saving 10.6 kg compared with the forged wheels of the GT3. The carbon doors come from the GT3 RS, and require custom front fenders with the huge wheel arch cut-out, but no air extractor at the top. This represents an additional reduction of 2 kg. The stiffening of the carbon underbody and the lightening of the carpets further reduce curb weight.

Wheel of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: B.Charette

It goes on: the S/T's clutch is half the weight of the GT3 Touring's (10.2 kg). The addition of a lighter flywheel translates into instant throttle response to accompany the racy clutch and even closer-ratio gearbox than the GT3. And to complete the effect, the final drive ratio is 8-percent shorter.

The result is a more responsive, dynamic and bubbly driving experience. This car is uncomfortable at low revs and starts to have fun at high and very high revs.

Price of the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T

As you can imagine, a car with a production run of only 1,963 units (worldwide) will sell for a premium. The base price in Canada is $325,900. Our test model with on-board options went for over $403,000, including $36,000 in luxury tax.

Porsche Canada has not said how many models will be made available to dealers across Canada. We do know, however, that to have the privilege of owning this piece of history, you must not only be a very good customer of the brand, but also a recognized collector. The S/T is already, even before its arrival on the market, a collector's item.

The rear of 2024 Porsche 911 S/T Photo: B.Charette

The final word

In a world where driving sensations as we know them are disappearing from motoring, the 911 S/T serves as a reminder of why we so love ICE powertrains. With this 911, Porsche offers the last hurrah of a bygone era, a hymn to driving and mechanics as provided by expert German engineering.

In other words, when it comes to driving pleasure, the 911 S/T is at the top of the brand’s offerings.

You do have to accept high level of noise due to the minimal soundproofing, but in return, nothing else on the road will deliver goosebumps like this car. Impeccable steering and unshakeable handling encourage the driver to push a little harder, but the 911 remains controllable even at highly illegal speeds.

This car, which will be available only in 2024 to celebrate the 911's 60th anniversary, is proof of Porsche's mastery of driving and handling, and an example of extreme craftsmanship.

Strong points Fantastic mechanics

Fantastic mechanics Exceptional handling

Exceptional handling Perfect manual gearbox

Perfect manual gearbox Engine that sings at up to 9,000 RPM Weak points Noisy interior

Noisy interior Disappointing audio system

Disappointing audio system Fixed seatbacks