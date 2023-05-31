Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Range for the PHEV Confirmed at 53 km

At 53 km, the model's range is respectable, but many were hoping for more. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    The all-electric range of the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV 2024 is set at 53 km.

•    The Tonale, recall, is the upscale cousin of the Dodge Hornet, which was launched a few weeks ago.

•    The model offers more range than the Lincoln Corsair PHEV, but less than the Lexus NX 450h+.

We were recently in Detroit to test-drive the new Tonale SUV from Alfa Romeo. On that day, the electric range of the PHEV version was announced at around 50 km, but official figures were still to come. 

Today, the Italian automaker (part of the Stellantis group) announced that official EPA testing results show a total range in all-electric mode of 53 km. 

“We are happy to announce the official EPA electric range of 33 miles and 77 MPGe for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will allow many of our customers to drive their daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank,” said Larry Dominique, SVP, Head of Alfa Romeo North America. “The Alfa Romeo Tonale represents the beginning of our transformation to greater electrification while staying true to the performance characteristics our customers expect from the brand, including a best-in-class 285 horsepower.”

Blue 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV
Blue 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV
Photo: D.Rufiange

The 53 km range places the 2024 Tonale between the 2023 Lincoln Corsair PHEV (45 km) and the 2023 Lexus NX 450h+ (61 km). In terms of brute power, the model also falls between the two, with the respective power outputs of the other models at 266 hp for the Lincoln and 302 hp for the Lexus. 

However, when it comes to performance, the Tonale is ahead of its main rivals. In the 0-100 km/h sweepstakes, Alfa Romeo's new SUV clocked 6.0 seconds. That's compared to 7.0 seconds for the Lincoln and just over 6.0 seconds for the Lexus.

You May Also Like

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive: One Step at a Time

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive: One Step at a Time

The new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale was highly anticipated, not least by brand dealerships since the model becomes only the third in the lineup in Canada. Auto123...

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Pricing Announced for Canada

Alfa Romeo Canada has announced the price range for its new Tonale SUV. The offer will start at $44,995 and end at $57,495.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander First Drive: Evolution of a Proven Formula

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander First Drive: Evolution of a ...

Auto123 got in a first drive of the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander at an event in Hawaii. With this three-row SUV, Toyota offers yet another option for...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Recalls 96,000 Corolla Cross SUVs Over...
Article
The new Kia logo
A Kia Pickup Truck in the Works... for Australia
Article
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander First Drive: Evo...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 