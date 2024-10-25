• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Featuring a battery optimized for greater electric range, this hybrid-technology version of Porsche’s popular SUV represents an effective solution for motorists who want their performance fix, while reducing their vehicle's carbon footprint.

The question then becomes, is this model really fuel-stingy, and is it worth the extra cost to access this version?

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid - What's new?

The 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid boasts a number of improvements here and there, though little that will be apparent to the naked eye. In particular, the battery capacity has been increased, offering greater range in electric mode. In terms of performance, this hybrid model continues to benefit from the same combination of electric motor and internal combustion engine.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid – 8.5/10

The design of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid remains faithful to the sporty, elegant aesthetics of previous models. The 2024 edition boasts slimmer lines and an aerodynamic profile meant to both improve fuel efficiency and reinforce its powerful character.

At the front, the slightly enlarged LED headlamps and the redesigned radiator grille display an aesthetic that still looks relevant. The design also incorporates distinctive elements such as acid green accents around the logos and brake calipers, a subtle cue to take notice of its hybrid capabilities.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The interior of the Cayenne S E-Hybrid follows the same pattern in terms of luxury and technology. High-quality materials and a digital dashboard include a large touchscreen for the infotainment system and touch-sensitive controls.

The interior design is both functional and refined, with meticulous attention to detail typical of Porsche vehicles.

Technology of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid – 7.0/10

Our test Cayenne was equipped with a number of on-board technologies typical of all Porsche vehicles. The vehicle incorporates an infotainment system with a large central touchscreen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. Driver assistance systems include lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and emergency brake assist.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid – 8.5/10

The 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid combines a 469-hp 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine with a 174-hp electric motor. This plug-in hybrid configuration delivers a cumulative 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

The 25.9-kWh battery offers a claimed electric range of 70 km. During our test drive, with an 80-percent charge, we obtained a predicted range of 55 km.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid – 8.5/10

The 2024 S E-Hybrid model offers a very pleasant driving experience while maintaining fuel consumption that’s quite reasonable for a vehicle like the Cayenne, even without systematic recharging. We deliberately chose to test the vehicle in hybrid mode without plugging it in for a good part of our test week, in order to assess its behavior in pure hybrid conditions without the help of the electric range provided by battery recharging.

Despite limited electric range, the combination of the twin-turbo V6 engine and the electric motor makes for smooth, responsive driving. The changeover between the electric motor and the gas engine is imperceptible, unlike our experience with the BMW X5 50e, where the transition was noticeably rougher.

In city driving, the vehicle is particularly quiet in electric mode. And when more rapid acceleration is required, the Cayenne responds, with both motors propelling its 2,510 kg without difficulty.

Even without prior recharging, the remaining electric range enables a portion of journeys to be made in zero-emission mode, particularly in town. The internal combustion engine takes over when the battery is completely discharged.

Range of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

You can expect an electric range of between 50 and 70 km in real-life conditions, depending on your driving style and environmental conditions.

The car can be fully recharged in around two and a half hours with an 11-kW charger, making it easy to use on a daily basis, especially for city journeys or short trips.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid prices in Canada

The price of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid starts at $113,700 in Canada. If you prefer the coupe version, you'll need to budget for $119,800.

As with all top-of-the-range vehicles, the price can increase significantly depending on the options chosen. Our test model, for example, exceeded $140,000.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S- E-Hybrid

What are the maintenance costs specific to the hybrid version?

Maintenance of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid includes specific costs related to hybrid technology. The battery requires inspection every 2 years or 30,000 km, and the battery coolant must be replaced every 4 years or 60,000 km. Although the battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km, out-of-warranty replacement can be costly. Not to mention the cost of general vehicle and engine maintenance.

How do I maintain the braking system on a Cayenne S E-Hybrid?

The regenerative braking system on the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid reduces wear and tear on conventional brakes, but still requires specific regular maintenance. It's important to check the brake pads, discs, brake fluid and electronic components. Smooth driving optimizes the efficiency of regenerative braking.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, rear lights | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid impresses with its versatility, offering great comfort for daily commuting while delivering sporty performance worthy of the brand when the occasion arises.

The hybrid powertrain, combined with appreciable electric range, guarantees a pleasant and efficient driving experience.

Although the price is $8,000 higher than that of the non-hybrid version, the additional investment seems justified, given the gain in driving pleasure, the reduction in fuel consumption and, above all, the combined power of the motor and engine.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid is positioned in the same price bracket as its direct competitors, and can even be considered a bargain when compared with the price of the Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid, which starts at $131,320.

Competitors of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

● BMW X5 xDrive50e

● Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4MATIC

● Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

● Range Rover Sport P460e