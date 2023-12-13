Chevrolet Blazer EV 2024 test drive Photo: D.Heyman

• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Del Mar, CA – After starting life as a pickup truck in SUV drag, then becoming one of the harbingers of the onslaught of compact/mid-size crossovers, then gaining some muscle car-inspired flare, it’s time for the Chevrolet Blazer to morph once again. This time, it takes the form of a battery-electric mid-size crossover with all-new styling, new interior tech and three – yes, three – different electric powertrains.

We visited sunny San Diego to put a pair of these through their paces.

Design of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 8.5/10

With its optional two-tone exterior colour and 21-inch wheels pushed to the corners, with its full-length light bar up front and wide tailgate capped with a roof-mounted spoiler, the Blazer EV is a very cool-looking vehicle. There are a few allusions to other Chevys, but this particular Chevy does well to separate itself from the rest of the lineup. This shows what we can expect stylistically from Chevrolet models going forward.

There are several colours available, but the red-and-black two-tone look is the way to go for a vehicle like this; it's just so fitting for both the Blazer name and its techy powertrain.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, interior Photo: D.Heyman

Interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 8/10

Space is the name of the game inside the Blazer EV as there is a generous amount both front and back. This is, after all, a mid-size crossover/SUV and the space inside is right for the segment.

The one thing I would ask for is more side support on the front seats - I did find myself sliding left/right/left as we moved through the corners. The seats themselves could use a little more cushioning as well. They aren’t uncomfortable, per se, but a little more padding wouldn’t hurt. The seatbacks do fold nice and flat, likely a benefit of their not being overstuffed.

The rear cargo capacity is the same no matter which version you choose. Meanwhile you can forget about storing anything ahead of the driver - there is no frunk in the Blazer EV, no matter which trim you select. A shame.

Battery pack of the Ultium platform Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 7/10

Aside from all the EV tech underneath, the tech story inside the Blazer really starts with the 17.7-inch horizontal display, which is the biggest in the biz (until the Tesla Cybertruck and its 18-inch display starts to be delivered to the braying masses that ordered one). The Blazer EV’s screen is impressive not just in size, but in how responsive it is and how good the graphics are.

I don’t love that you have to use it to turn on your headlights, or to play with the drive modes and one-pedal driving – there are no hard buttons for any of this on the dash. The only ones you will find are climate controls such as front and rear defrost. Even the hazard light switch has been moved to the headliner, alongside the OnStar button.

Also on-hand is Google Built-In, which handles pretty much all of your infotainment needs. You can log into your Google account – you don’t’ even need to have your mobile on you – and downloads contacts, addresses, Google Store playlists and so on.

That’s all fine, but it’s going to be interesting to see how the public responds to the glaring omission of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Those apps have become very high on the feature requirements of many buyers these days and in the Blazer EV, you cannot get them. There is some cursory support for the iPhone but it takes a bit of a runaround to get it going. It feels like an afterthought here. Time will tell if the lack of these apps will have an affect on prospective buyers.

That said, there are three years of support included with each Blazer purchased and there is some merit to Chevrolet's argument that it's nice to not be completely reliant on your phone, should you be in a low reception area.

Other good tech features include an optional ultra-crisp digital rear-view mirror for a better view rearwards no matter who’s in the back seat or how tall you’ve loaded your cargo, a heads-up display and a 360-degree backup cam. There’s also available Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech, which allows for hands-free driving (with lane changes) over 640,000 roads across North America.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, three-quarters rear Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrains of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 7/10

The Blazer EV will eventually be available in three different configurations – single-motor RWD, dual-motor AWD and eventually, single-motor FWD. What’s strange – or surprising – is that the base LT model ($59,999) actually comes as a dual-motor, while you have to upgrade to the RS for a RWD option. The RS is also available in AWD but don’t think you’ll be saving any money if you choose one over the other; both RS models start at $69,999.

Why the AWD is the base option becomes clearer when you consider that the AWD models get the smaller 85-kWh battery and 449 km of range, while the RWD gets the larger 102-kWh battery that provides 521 km of range. Both figures are on-par with rivals like the Ford Mach-E GT, Nissan Ariya and Volkswagen ID. 4. The power figures also aren’t so cut-and-dried; the AWD gets less horsepower, but more torque (288/333) than the RWD (340/325). When the FWD eventually arrives next year, it will have the larger battery and eventually we’ll also see an SS, with even more power and other performance upgrades.

Charging can be done via a Level 2 charger that GM will sell you on purchase, or via DC fast charge, which returns 110 km in 10 minutes at 150 kW, and 125 km in 10 minutes on a 190-kW charger. If you’re want to charge as you go, there are three levels of one-pedal driving including Off. You can adjust these via the infotainment display. Like the original Volt, there’s also a paddle on the left-hand side of the wheel that provides even more regen when pulled. I didn’t use it much, but the idea is that Blazer EV buyers who previously had a Volt or a Bolt will appreciate having it.

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT eAWD (MSRP $59,999 CAD)

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS eAWD (MSRP: $69,999)

Specifications sheet of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS RWD (MSRP: $69,999)

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, front Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 7/10

We started our drive in the RWD RS, and in all honesty, it felt good. It was game to set off from stop, the Blazer responding nicely to throttle tip in, especially in the more aggressive of the four standard drive modes. There was even some power left in reserve to make passes at speed, always a spot of contention when it comes to heavy EVs.

Since the Ultium platform allows the heaviest aspects of the vehicle – namely, the battery – to be jammed nice and low in the chassis, body roll is not so obvious that it causes discomfort, making those flat seats a little more palatable. Even the steering is surprisingly responsive and while you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking there was nothing between the steering wheel and front axle such is the lack of feel, you can learn to trust it to do your bidding and the amount of lock required to negotiate various turns becomes more natural.

While you will feel that 21-inch rolling stock as you traverse bumps, the cabin is well-insulated from that. The real issue we found was just how quickly the dampers pulled the Blazer EV back down to the surface below, making for a somewhat bouncy ride over repeated undulations.

Things change a little in the AWD RS. The main problem here is that you can really feel the weight of the extra motor. It just doesn’t have that zip we talked about that the RWD version has. You can floor the RS AWD – even in Sport mode – and you won’t be fighting against the laws of physics to stay upright in your seat. It’s a strange feeling that doesn’t necessarily make good on the promise of the Blazer EV’s more performance-spec looks. I guess we’ll have to wait for the SS to see how far performance-wise Chevrolet can take this package.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, profile Photo: D.Heyman

A few of your questions about the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

So what’s the deal with that SS model?

Set to arrive next year, the SS gets yet another powertrain type – pAWD, or “Performance AWD” that Chevrolet claims will produce 557 hp and 648 lb-ft, as well as sport-tuned Brembo brakes and suspension. It will also get a “WoW” mode – short for Wide Open Watts, obviously – that will provide temporary boost for a 0-100 km/h time of around four seconds.

What’s with all the drive types?

Well, because the Blazer EV uses GM’s Ultium platform – making it the third GM vehicle to do so – the engineers had the flexibility to provide the three different drive types. According to the manufacturer, there are people out there who won’t buy anything but a front-wheel-drive car, while others insist on AWD, and still others want the performance a RWD platform can provide them. With the Blazer EV, Chevy has a vehicle that meets the requirements of all three groups, which is not something that many carmakers can claim, either today and in the past.

The tow rating, by the way, is 1,500 lb, no matter which version you select.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, Blazer EV badge Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

The Chevrolet Blazer EV will turn heads to be sure. It looks pretty much like you’d imagine an electrified take on the Blazer would look and it does a good job modernizing GM’s image. The interior is a good fit even for four-person families with teenaged kids, and the quality of the tech is spot-on.

There’s still that issue of the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and at almost 70 grand for the RS model, you’re getting dangerously close to Cadillac Lyriq territory, a vehicle similar in size and scope to the Blazer EV and also one that rides on Ultium. Yes, you’d have to settle for the RWD Lyriq for that price but I can imagine there being some cross-shopping temptation there nevertheless.

For all that, there’s “Blazer”, a household name, even today, decades after the K5 Blazer debuted. And that means something in this game. The name is loved, and now there’s an electrified one? If it can work for the Mustang Mach-E, then surely it can work here, too.

Strong points

- Eye-catching styling

- Large Displays

- RWD model adds nice dynamic twist

- Powertrain choice

Weak points

- AWD doesn’t feel quick enough

- No Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

- No frunk

- Price

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, cargo area Photo: D.Heyman

Competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Honda Prologue

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Tesla Model Y

- Volkswagen ID. 4