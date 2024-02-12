• The more affordable version of the Equinox EV promised by Chevrolet will be available before the end of 2024.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is a highly anticipated model on the market, in part because of the base price that was announced for it at the time of the initial presentation. Chevrolet promised a starting price of $35,000 USD for the model.

Unsurprisingly, we subsequently learned that the first versions to come would be the most expensive, and that the more affordable base variant would follow only later.

Now we have an idea of when. The news applies to the U.S. market, but we can guess that it will be very similar here in terms of timing and price points.

Chevrolet’s announcement has to with the price range for front-wheel-drive versions of the model in the U.S. It sees the automaker keeping its original promise, with the 1LT version priced at $34,995 USD and scheduled for before the end of 2024. At launch, however, so earlier in the year, the 2LT front-wheel-drive variant will be the most affordable at $43,295.

Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT Photo: Chevrolet

The 1LT model coming towards the end of the year could be designated a 2025 model. More importantly, the version is expected to have a range of 513 km. Here's the range of prices announced for the U.S. It's always difficult to draw parallels with our own, which will be revealed soon, but it gives an idea nonetheless.

- Equinox EV 1LT - $34,995 USD

- Equinox EV 2LT - $43,295

- Equinox EV 2RS - $44,795

- Equinox EV 3LT - $45,295

- Equinox EV 3RS - $46,795

Initially, GM had announced an extra $3,400 USD cost to upgrade a 2RS model from FWD to AWD. Again, this gives us an idea about the rest of the range.

Take note that it’s often the case that there are more front-wheel-drive models available south of the border. In Canada, all-wheel drive remains a priority for many.

Chevrolet promises pricing for the for all-wheel-drive variants soon. For our part, we'll get back to you once Canadian prices have been confirmed.