Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trax, profile

• Chevrolet introduces the 2024 Trax, a redesigned edition of its entry-level SUV.

• Larger and much more modern, the Trax gets a starting price of $21,495.

• The small SUV takes its inspiration from big brother the Chevy Blazer.

• The 2024 Chevrolet Trax should arrive in dealerships in the spring of 2023.

Chevrolet is reworking its entry-level SUV for 2024. No one will miss the old Trax that had become outdated over the years.

This new Chevrolet Trax 2024 is thus handomer, larger and more spacious inside, in addition to being technologically far more advanced and better equipped. Starting price for the base model has been pegged at $21,495.

​ Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Chevrolet Exterior design of 2024 Chevrolet Trax

New design

Inspired by the current Chevrolet Blazer, the new Trax has a much more athletic look than its predecessor.

Up front, sleek horizontal lines extend outward to the slim headlights. From the side, clean lines recall the design of the upcoming Equinox EV.

“The bold exterior and tech-forward interior design of the all-new Trax redefines what an entry-level vehicle can be,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “It demonstrates that modern, stylish design doesn’t have to come at a premium.” - Phil Zak, executive design director, Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet Steering wheel of 2024 Chevrolet Trax

Reinvented interior

The new Trax is 279 mm longer and 51 mm wider than the outgoing model, which translates into increased passenger and cargo space. This includes 76 mm more rear legroom and 12 percent more trunk space, according to Chevrolet.

Technology on the agenda

Screens are omnipresent in the new Trax. Tilted toward the driver, LS and 1RS models get an 8-inch touchscreen. Other models feature an 11-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch diagonal driver information display.

Photo: Chevrolet Exterior design of 2024 Chevrolet Trax

Under the hood

The upcoming Trax is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged I-3 engine good for 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque, in conjunction with a 6-speed automatic transmission. These numbers foreshadow fuel efficiency more than they do performance.

The versions

Five variants will be offered, with the LS starting at $21,495, followed by the 1RS at $23,195. Next is the LT at $23,395, the 2RS at $24,995 and finally the ACTIV, also at $24,995.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Trax, rear

New features to be available on most trims include push-button start, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Cruise control is also standard on all models and adaptive cruise control is available on select versions.

“The all-new Trax has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “More space. More features. More style. This is an entry-level vehicle that will surprise and delight customers with its value and plays a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.”

The various trims also receive their own decor and accents, including:

LT features black seats with sky grey accents.

The 2RS features red seat accents and a race-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel.

ACTIV has Evotex seats with yellow accents.

The RS and ACTIV models feature the Chevrolet bowtie emblem in black.

We should see the new 2024 Trax arrive in dealerships in the spring of 2023.