Ford is adding a version to its F-150 Lightning electric pickup range for 2024. The F-150 Lightning Flash is based on the XLT variant, which sits middle of the model lineup. Of course, it offers more equipment, which should make it attractive to buyers.

For the moment, the news concerns the American market; we'll have to see if Ford offers this version here. The following prices are in US dollars.

The Flash version is priced at $69,995, which is $12,500 more than the XLT variant at $57,495. Currently, north of the border, the XLT version has a starting price of $71,395 CAD. If we add $15,000 CAD to the total, that prices the Flash model at around $87,000 CAD.

The all-new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Photo: Ford

Details of the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash trim

And what does this new model offer? Firstly, an extended-range battery, which boosts range from 386 to 515 km. Beyond that, the Flash comes with:

15.5-inch screen for the multimedia system;

8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio;

Intelligent access with push-button start and keypad;

Wireless charging for cellular devices;

Electrically deployable tailgate;

Towing Technology Package;

Heat pump.

Interior of 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Photo: Ford

Other changes to the F-150 Lightning offering for 2024 include the discontinuation of the regular-range version of the Lariat trim, now only available with the extended-range battery. Prices remain more or less the same, although the Platinum trim has seen its price reduced by $2,000 USD.

Profile of 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Photo: Ford

This is all for the U.S. market, as mentioned, and it’s not known yet if the changes there will be the same here. Ford has yet to share any information about the Canadian F-150 Lightning for 2024.

An adaptor for use with Tesla chargers

Note that the F-150 Lightning will still come with a CCS (Combined Charging System) connector, even though Ford was the first big automaker to announce its switch to Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard). Owners will receive an adapter that gives them access to Tesla's 12,000 fast chargers.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash, charging port Photo: Ford

Trunk of 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Photo: Ford

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash, lower console Photo: Ford