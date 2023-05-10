2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version

Grey 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

• The 2024 Ford Ranger has been unveiled.

• Also making its debut is the Ranger Raptor performance version of the pickup.

• The Ranger truck starts at $41,255 CAD, the Ranger Raptor at $77,805 (plus $2,095 fees).

The 2024 Ford Ranger debuted today and with it the Ranger Raptor as well, meaning that after years of being available in other markets, North Americans are finally getting this most aggressive version of the midsize pickup.

Ford says the Raptor but also the entire new Ranger lineup has been designed to meet the needs not just of those that need a pickup for work, but for those with a sense of adventure as well. So it has added more bed space for hauling ATVs, power outlets to help power a campsite and more in-cab storage.

At the same time, the new Ranger – available in Canada in XL, XLT or Lariat trims with 4 x 4 as standard, and with a SuperCrew cab -- does feature towing tech such as Pro Trailer Backup Assist (PTBA) and integrated trailer brake controller, both new additions to the Ranger lineup for 2024.

It all combines to make towing up to 7,500 lb that much easier than previous. Hauling, meanwhile, can be done to the tune of 1,711 lb.

White 2024 Ford Ranger XLT Sport Photo: Ford

Power for the Ranger comes courtesy of two engine choices: a 2.7L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder good for 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, and a 2.7L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 rated at 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. The Raptor takes things to another level power-wise as it comes standard with a 3.0L EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 making 405 hp and 430 lb-ft.

All Ranger models, meanwhile, are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, though the Lariat model gets an electronic shift lever, on-hand to allow for the Active Park Assist 2.0 auto-park feature. It’s also the e-shifter that allows for the fitting of PTBA (Pro Trailer Backup Assist), which makes for easier towing by allowing drivers to reverse their trailer just by turning a dash-mounted dial. Out on the road, the Ranger’s blind spot system can be programmed to accommodate a variety of trailer profiles.

To improve the Ranger’s ability to tow, haul and perform in harsh off-road conditions, Ford has lengthened both its track and its wheelbase, strengthened the fully-boxed frame and moved the rear shocks and their mounts for a better ride and better control. The Ranger now has 10.4 inches of ground clearance (the Raptor betters this with 10.7 inches) and improved approach and departure angles, to the tune of 29.2 and 25.8 degrees, respectively.

The rear of 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat Photo: Ford

With the dimensions helping with off-roading and the new driver aids improving towing, there’s an integrated foot-hold behind the rear wheels, available 400-watt power outlet, air compressor and added width to make for a more usable pickup bed. The tailgate has also been modified, borrowing features from the F-150 in the form of an integrated ruler and clamp pockets.

To compliment the pickup bed when it comes to hauling, interior practicality improves with more underseat storage and fold-flat seatbacks, larger door pockets and available second glovebox.

The interior of 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat Photo: Ford

Ford has also upgraded the interior with higher-quality materials as well as a standard 8-inch gauge cluster and optional 12-incher, plus a 10.1-inch infotainment display that can stretch all the way to 12. It displays Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus 4G LTE modem. Off-road data and navigation appear here, but in order to make the system more accessible, the climate controls and volume are controlled via traditional knobs. Those who regularly use work gloves should have nothing to fear.

Styling-wise, the 2024 Ranger is highlighted by new “c-clamp” headlights and taillights, enlarged wheelarches and broad RANGER script on the tailgate.

Of course, if you want something a little more eye-catching, there’s always…

Black 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor

…the offroad-centric, more powerful and somewhat flashier Ranger Raptor.

Like the F-150 Raptor before it, the Ranger Raptor has proved its mettle in the grueling Baja 1,000 off-road race. It gets Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks infused with Teflon for smoother operation and reduced heat. They come attached to a frame with reinforced rails, shock towers and suspension mounting points. There’s also a front bash plate and increased protection for the transfer case, engine and fuel tank so you can throw the Ranger Raptor over the dunes with abandon and think nothing of it.

In addition to the added power, the 3.0L engine also adds a Baja drive mode with a rally-style anti-lag system to keep the turbines spinning even after the throttle is dumped for a better hole-shot and better corner exits. Putting all that power down is a set of standard 33-inch BF Goodrich KO3 off-road tires mounted to 17-inch beadlock capable wheels. It should come as no surprise that the Ranger Raptor rides higher and has better approach, departure and breakover angles than the regular Ranger.

Exterior design of 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Photo: Ford

As if those tires and increased ride height weren’t enough to distinguish the Raptor model from other Rangers, it also gets LED headlights, broad FORD script across the grille, a unique Shelter Green exterior colour, steel front bumper with tow hooks and flared fenders with functional vents.

Inside, we find a sport steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters sprouting out from behind it, Code Orange trim highlights, upgraded Ford Performance seats and six overhead accessory switches. In addition to all that off-road capability, the Raptor still gets PTBA, standard 12-inch infotainment display and 12.4-inch instrument cluster and Bang & Olufsen audio.

The Ranger truck starts at $41,255 CAD, the Ranger Raptor at $77,805 (plus $2,095 fees). Both the 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor will be assembled in Wayne, Michigan and are set to arrive at dealers later this summer.