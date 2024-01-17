2024 Ford Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Ford, with the arrival of an all-new Mustang, all-new Ranger and refreshed F-150. There’s also a new Lightning pickup trim and Mach-E trim plus a host of other changes throughout the lineup. Here’s a full rundown of the lineup of Blue Oval models available to Canadian consumers this year.
THE CARS
Ford Mustang
Specifications sheet of 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
The Mustang coupe is all-new for 2024, bringing more modern styling thanks to changed head- and taillamps, certain cues to recall Mustangs of old as well as a more digital interior that includes dual digital displays for your gauge cluster and infotainment. Not to fear, Mustang traditionalists; the gauge cluster can be modified to reflect what was seen in the classic Fox Body Mustang circa 1987.
Power comes from either a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine good for 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque or two 5.0L V8s, one good for 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque and the other that comes on the Darkhorse model is rated at 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. Power is channeled to the rear wheels via either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.
