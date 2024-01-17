2024 Ford Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Ford, with the arrival of an all-new Mustang, all-new Ranger and refreshed F-150. There’s also a new Lightning pickup trim and Mach-E trim plus a host of other changes throughout the lineup. Here’s a full rundown of the lineup of Blue Oval models available to Canadian consumers this year.

The Mustang coupe is all-new for 2024, bringing more modern styling thanks to changed head- and taillamps, certain cues to recall Mustangs of old as well as a more digital interior that includes dual digital displays for your gauge cluster and infotainment. Not to fear, Mustang traditionalists; the gauge cluster can be modified to reflect what was seen in the classic Fox Body Mustang circa 1987.

Power comes from either a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine good for 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque or two 5.0L V8s, one good for 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque and the other that comes on the Darkhorse model is rated at 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. Power is channeled to the rear wheels via either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

See: 2024 Ford Mustang First Drive: No Longer Just for Purists

See: Ford Brings Back California Special Package with 2024 Mustang

See: 2024 Ford Mustang: The V8 is still popular