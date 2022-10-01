• Chevrolet unveiled its Sierra HD this week in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

• GMC wants to offer different finishes to its products compared to Chevrolet, and it's evident with the Sierra.

• The Denali Ultimate edition pushes the definition of premium to new limits

Sterling Heights, MI - Chevrolet having just recently unveiled the rugged HD versions of its Silverado 2500 and 3500, those of us in attendance expected that its sister brand GMC would do the same at a presentation this week in Michigan. However, the General Motors division had some surprises in store for us.

Indeed, despite the almost identical silhouettes of the two model ranges – GMC Sierra HD 2500 and 3500 and Chevy Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 - GMC has nonetheless equipped its pickups with different front and rear ends.

But what's more, they'll also be marketed with a different approach. We now know that GMC wants to play a specific role in the GM family; to that end, it wants to offer different finishes to its products.

During a private presentation in the Detroit area, Chas Russell, GMC's marketing director, first told us that the plan is to leave to Chevrolet the sporty or leisure clientele, while GMC will display a more professional and, above all, more luxurious image.

Recall that a few years ago, GMC created the Denali line. Chevrolet only followed suit a little later. This time, GMC is pushing the premium envelope further wit the introduction of the ultra-luxury Denali Ultimate line for its rugged HD 2500 and HD 3500 pickups.

Photo: E.Descarries 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Utimate, three-quarters front

Under the hood

First of all, some of the engines in the GMC Sierra HD 2550 and HD 3500 have been made more powerful, as Jason Pegram, the program's chief engineer, explained to us. While the 6.6L V8 retains the 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque it previously generated, the Duramax turbodiesel V8, also 6.6 litres, has been upgraded to deliver 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque thanks to a new and improved turbocharger that provides more low-end torque and new, more efficient injectors.

As a result, GMC Sierra HD 2500 Crew Cabs see their towing capacity rise to 21,900 lb with rear-wheel drive, while some lighter models can go up to 22,500 lb (4,000 than current models). As for the appropriate 3500 models with dual rear wheels, regular cab and rear-wheel drive, their towing capacity can go up to 36,000 lb.

As for the rest, the gas engine will now come out of the factory with the Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of the current 6-speed unit. Note that this transmission was already standard with the Duramax turbodiesel V8.

Photo: E.Descarries 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Utimate, front

Photo: GMC 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Utimate, towing

Although two-wheel drive is still standard, many buyers will opt for the Sierra with electronically controlled four-wheel drive, which includes the 4WD Automatic option.

The pre-production units shown to us were equipped with Goodyear Wrangler tires for the 2500 HD and Michelin Primacy for the 3500 HD dual-wheel, although as Pegram pointed out, other brands of tires will eventually be available as well.

There are a few cosmetic exterior details like the “black chrome” grille and new front bumper, headlights and other LED illumination in addition to redesigned sequential LED taillights, and new (optional) 22-inch wheels (the base 18-inch wheels have also been redesigned).

In addition, there are some finishes around the rear fenders of the body (which will still include the option of the step-up rear panel).

Photo: GMC 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Utimate, interior

But really the biggest distinguishing feature of the Denali Ultimate trim are found inside, in the details. For example, the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, features a different dashboard design than the Silverado's thanks to two computerized screens (which seem very sturdy and hard to break), including the driver's screen with more readable instrumentation and the 13-inch infotainment screen that also serves as an external camera.

Let’s mention here that the door line is lower for a better lateral visibility.

Lots of fine details

There’s more. Designers Kelly Craigo and Hannah Dunbar went into detail about what will really set the interior finish of an Ultimate version apart, highlighting the elements that they believe will make the Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate the most advanced and luxurious pickup in this segment.

For starters, the door trims are covered in leather while the speaker grilles (12 Bose Premium units with Centerpoint surround sound technology) are integrated into the finish design.

Photo: GMC 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Utimate, seat

Of course, the seat upholstery (black or brown) is of premium genuine leather with Denali embellishment on the rear backs of the front seats and the console. These front seats are 16-way adjustable and include a massage function on command.

Next, GMC designers made sure that the massive console had room to accommodate control units for exterior accessories like a snowplow. And that's where they chose to place the control for the trailer brake tension.

The ceiling, windshield and side window pillars are finished with microsuede. The support handles are also covered in leather. As Craigo explained to us, the ornamental wood addition to the dashboard was polished and stained by hand while its carving was done by laser.

We also noted that the start button was rectangular while the metal accessories provided a nice touch. As Kelly said, “We want passengers to feel surrounded by the luxury and quality that would be found in their homes.”

Safety

From a safety standpoint, GMC Sierra HDs will feature electronic systems like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian collision braking (new in 2024) and more. Add to that blind spot alerts for a trailer.

GMC Sierra HDs will arrive in dealerships in the spring of 2023, with the sporty AT4X off-road version to follow later in the year. Pricing will not be released until closer to that launch period.