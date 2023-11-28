2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: Pricing Announced for Canada

Pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric has been announced for Canada. The all-electric version of the redesigned Kona is scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships this winter.

Starting price for the Kona Electric Preferred trim is set at $46,399. The only other trim available to Canadian consumers is the Kona Electric Ultimate, and it gets an MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of $51,199. Freight and destination charges amount to $1,925.

This pricing structure makes the 23024 Kona Electric for the full federal EV incentive under the iZEV program as well as most if not all provincial EV incentives, where they exist.

The all-new electric 2024 Hyundai Kona Photo: Hyundai

Official estimated range for the model is 420 km via a 64.8-kWh battery pack and a 150-kW electric motor, with output pegged at 201 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque. Power for charging is 100 kW and it takes 43 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent at a fast-charging station.

Interior of electric 2024 Hyundai Kona Photo: Hyundai

Inside, the Kona Electric 2024 edition gets a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen that gives access to Hyundai’s next-generation infotainment system. Hyundai’s Smartsense safety features are also standard, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Auto123 will be test-driving the new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric in two weeks, so stay tuned for a full report and our first driving impressions.

Seating of electric 2024 Hyundai Kona Photo: Hyundai