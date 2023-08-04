• The 2024 Hyundai Kona has received a starting price of $25,999 in Canada.

The redesigned next-gen 2024 Hyundai Kona is at the doorstep; we will be driving the new edition next month, and it should be arriving at dealerships in Canada not long after that.

This week, Hyundai Canada shared pricing for the popular small SUV, which Canadian consumers jumped all over when it debuted here in 2018. The new starting price is $25,999 CAD, up from the $22,649 asking price of the 2023 Kona base model.

Here is the breakdown of pricing for the 2024 Kona model range (not including destination fees of $1,925):

2024 Kona Essential FWD - $25,999 CAD

2024 Kona Essential AWD - $27,999

2024 Kona Preferred FWD - $28,499

2024 Kona Preferred AWD - $30,499

2024 Kona N Line AWD - $35,499

2024 Kona N Line AWD Ultimate - $38,499

Hyundai has increased the amount of standard equipment in each trim, which explains at least part of the across-the-board price increases of between $3,000 and $5,000, depending on the model.

Note that pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric will be announced at a later date.

2024 Hyundai Kona, front Photo: Hyundai

Powertrains of the 2024 Hyundai Kona

The Kona Essential and Preferred models are served, as last year, by a naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this time delivering 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque working with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). The 2024 Kona N Line models are powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, which is wedded to an 8-speed auto transmission.

The 2024 Kona Electric gets a 64.8-kWh battery pack and a 160-kW electric motor with output pegged at 201 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque. Power for charging is 100 kW and it takes 43 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent at a fast-charging station. Range is announced at 418 km.

More details regarding the design, interior and features of the 2024 Hyundai Kona can be found here.

2024 Hyundai Kona, profile Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Kona N Line Photo: Hyundai