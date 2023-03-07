2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: Details Shared on New Edition

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Profile

• Hyundai has shared more details about the revised 2024 Kona EV.

• Both the gas-powered and electric versions of the new Kona are expected later this year.

• On a fast-charging station with 100-kW capacity, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 41 minutes.

Hyundai first launched the Kona small SUV for the 2018 model-year. It was an instant success, arguably representing the best start on the market by a new model in the last ten or fifteen years.

The reasons for its success in Canada include its good exterior design, but perhaps most importantly, the vehicle comes in a format that is appealing to many consumers: the sub-compact SUV.

The time for the second generation has arrived. The 2024 model was presented in December, with further details on the gas-powered model coming in January. Still missing was detailed information about the electric version. That was rectified with the presentation of the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric this week.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Front

As we’ve reported previously, the new Kona retains a winning exterior design, and Hyundai has also clearly heard the complaints from many customers that space for rear passengers and for cargo was too limited. Unsurprisingly, the second-generation Kona is slightly more generous in both those areas.

Specifically, the new 2024 Kona is 6.9 inches longer than the current version, while its wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer. Inside, the front seats have been redesigned. The front seats have been slimmed down by 30 percent, which allows for more space in the rear seats. Rest assured, they will offer the same level of comfort and support as the ones found in the Kona we know.

Those we’ve spoken with who have sat in the back of the new model confirmed to us that space there is indeed more generous.

As for the gains made with the cargo volume, no specifics were provided by the company, so we have only its promises to go on for now.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Exterior design

Exterior design

Aesthetically, even if the design signature is preserved, Generation Two of the Kon is easy to easy to distinguish from its predecessor. The most obvious difference is the addition of a single full-width light strip at the front (Hyundai calls it the “seamless horizon”). A similar treatment is found with the rear light, which is noteworthy. The overall design is more modern, though it’s not a radical departure.

Also of note, the headlights are lower and mounted on each side of the bumper.

Gas vs electric

As is currently the case, the Kona will be available in both gas-powered and electric versions. To differentiate them, besides the electric version having a solid panel instead of a front grille, the body panels (like the fender flares) are black with the gasoline versions, while the EV has panels matching the rest of the body.

Note, however, that the gas-powered N Line version is also decked n one single colour.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Interior

On board

Inside, the design has also been updated and reflects the trend towards bigger screens. Instead of just one unit on the centre console, there are two 12.3-inch screens - the driver data screen and the multimedia display.

The good news is that the Kona retains several buttons for the climate control, for example.

As for the equipment, we'll have to wait and see once we know the Kona offering for Canada. We can expect the range of heating and advanced connectivity functions. Locking and unlocking via smartphone and over-the-air updates will be part of the package.

There are advances in terms of safety features as well. Cameras can show an image of the vehicle's blind spot when the turn signal is activated, for example. Another is the system that monitors the driver's attention level.

The new Kona is clearly far ahead of its predecessor from a technological standpoint. It remains to be seen what will be standard or optional across the lineup.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Three-quarters rear

EV

The version of the Kona Electric coming to our market gets the largest battery that the model offers elsewhere on the planet. That 65.4-kWh unit and single 160-kW motor combine to produce 214 hp. The configuration is front-wheel drive.

In Europe, Hyundai claims a range of nearly 500 km, but that's calculated using the much more generous European WLTP cycle. We can expect something around 425 km here. This is to be confirmed.

For charging, the company says that on a Level 3 charging station offering 100 kW, it will be possible to increase capacity from 10 to 80 percent in 41 minutes. Then, with a two-way charger, it will be possible to power appliances.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Rear

Kona N

Finally, one question remains and it concerns the N version of the model. While there are no immediate plans to replace it, Hyundai acknowledges that it could produce a more powerful electric version with all-wheel drive thanks to a second motor placed in the back.

That will be something to watch.

The new Kona will be launched here in the third quarter of the year. Pricing and details regarding the models making up the offer in Canada will be released at that time.

Of course, when we get behind the wheel, our driving impressions will follow.

Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric - Front row