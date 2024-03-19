Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition Marks V8's Swan Song

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition
Photo: Jeep
Get the best interest rate
Daniel Rufiange
 The Wrangler first received the V8 engine under its hood in 2020

We've known for some time that the days of the V8 engine with the Jeep Wrangler were numbered. Jeep makes that official with the production of a limited-run 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. In all, 3,700 units will be built: 3,300 for the U.S. market, 300 for Canada and 100 for the rest of the world. 

The model will be offered in Canada at the astronomical price of $129,510, including transport and preparation costs. 

In addition to the standard equipment of the Rubicon 392 version, this special version will deliver an 8,000-lb capacity Warn winch, a half-inch raised suspension for 29.4 cm (11.6") ground clearance, and 87.6 cm (34.5 in) of water fording. Sturdy side guard rails, an 83-piece tool kit and a triple-arched protective grille will also be included, among other elements.

In addition, the 392 Final Edition will feature exclusive decals on the hood, Nappa leather seats and a special medallion on the gear selector. 

Production of the last V8-powered Jeep begins in the spring of 2024. Consumers can order it now, but no delivery date has been set. 

The Hemi V8 in the Wrangler 392 is a 6.4L unit offering 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
 

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 