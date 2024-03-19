We've known for some time that the days of the V8 engine with the Jeep Wrangler were numbered. Jeep makes that official with the production of a limited-run 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition. In all, 3,700 units will be built: 3,300 for the U.S. market, 300 for Canada and 100 for the rest of the world.

The model will be offered in Canada at the astronomical price of $129,510, including transport and preparation costs.

In addition to the standard equipment of the Rubicon 392 version, this special version will deliver an 8,000-lb capacity Warn winch, a half-inch raised suspension for 29.4 cm (11.6") ground clearance, and 87.6 cm (34.5 in) of water fording. Sturdy side guard rails, an 83-piece tool kit and a triple-arched protective grille will also be included, among other elements.

In addition, the 392 Final Edition will feature exclusive decals on the hood, Nappa leather seats and a special medallion on the gear selector.

Production of the last V8-powered Jeep begins in the spring of 2024. Consumers can order it now, but no delivery date has been set.

The Hemi V8 in the Wrangler 392 is a 6.4L unit offering 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

