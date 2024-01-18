In 2021, Jeep introduced a V8-powered version of its Wrangler, the Rubicon 392. Offering 470 hp, this block is a marvel for those who love big, thundering engines.

In the service of the Wrangler, it has raised the level of performance to another level - including another level of danger. Let's just say this version must be driven with restraint and intelligence.

Its journey appears to nearing its end, however. After spotting a message from earlier this year on the JL Wrangler forum, Motor1 website reports that 2024 will be the last year for the Wrangler Rubicon 392. A document intended for the dealer apparently made mention of a final edition in 2024.

This is no big surprise. One by one, V8 engines are disappearing from the Stellantis model lineups.

The Jeep document states that dealers who exceed their sales targets from last month will be allocated a single final edition of the 2024 Rubicon 392. This is likely to be a wild ride for American dealers, who may demand a higher price than the MSRP. With this model likely to be in great demand, dealers who receive one can expect to make a handsome profit.

This practice is prohibited in Canada with new vehicles. Beware of used models, however; scarcity could drive up prices.

Clearly, we're talking about a collector's item.

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Photo: V.Aubé

How many will be produced by 2024? We don't know yet, since no official announcement has been made. We do know that Ram will produce 4,000 units of the last Ram TRX. That gives an idea, but if every dealer receives a copy, the run will be much more limited.

Bear in mind that all this still needs to be confirmed by Jeep, but all indications are that we're nearing the end for this Wrangler variant.