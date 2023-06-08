2024 Lexus GX 550: Finally, a New Generation

2024 Lexus GX Premium Photo: Lexus

• The 2024 Lexus GX was officially presented today. Here’s what to know about the updated, modenrized luxury SUV.

In 2002, Lexus launched the first generation of the GX, a luxury SUV built on a ladder-type chassis that offered impressive off-road capabilities.

In 2010 came a second version of the model, which is in fact a luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser offered elsewhere on the planet.

This second version served a small but loyal band of owners in North America for over 10 years, but the model has never been a big seller. Still, a new generation is on the way for 2024, which promises to be more economical to run, and more competent and more luxurious than ever.

Lexus has just presented the preliminary details of its model, which is expected to debut as a 2024 model.

Front of 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail+

Design of the 2024 Lexus GX

Not only does this new edition present a clear break with the previous-generation model, it’s unlike anything else Lexus has to offer.

First of all, the SUV gets squarer lines than ever before. With certain variants, a two-tone approach is added, offering an eye-pleasing contrast with the colours chosen. The designers' aim was to create a unique style that paid tribute to the GX's off-road capabilities, while offering that image of luxury that is so typical of Lexus.

And that's exactly what you get when you see the model. A few interesting details caught our eye, such as the removal of the A-pillars for improved visibility, the front overhang which loses 20 mm to offer greater off-road clearance, the lower beltline, the emphasis on horizontal lines and the increased ground clearance.

2024 Lexus GX Premium, three-quarters rear Photo: Lexus

Versions of the 2024 Lexus GX

Lexus will offer its GX in six different ways: Signature, Premium, Luxury and Executive, as well as Overtrail and Overtrail+.

The latter two get 18-inch wheels fitted with 33-inch tires. Otherwise, 20-inch wheels are set for the first two models, with 22-inch wheels earmarked for the Luxury and Executive versions.

Under the hood, there are two options. The first, which will be offered at launch, is a 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine good for 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV features a permanent 4x4 system.

The second, a hybrid, will arrive later. Details to follow.

The 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail+ off-road Photo: Lexus

Capabilities of the 2024 Lexus GX

Off-road capabilities are optimized by a combination of factors, starting with the model’s ladder frame. This stronger frame increases body rigidity. In addition, a new double-wishbone front suspension is combined with a multi-link rear suspension to enhance off-road performance.

The optional Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) continuously adjusts damping forces to changing road conditions. The chassis also benefits from a Torsen limited-slip center differential with lock function.

In addition, features such as the Multi-Terrain system, off-road creep and descent aid are available on Overtrail versions for optimum traction off the beaten track.

Front of 2024 Lexus GX Premium Photo: Lexus

For those interested in towing, it will be possible to tow up to 8000 lb behind a GX 550. Only the Luxury and Executive versions offer slightly less, at 6,990 and 6,780 lb respectively.

Luxury inside the 2024 Lexus GX

On board, there’s no confusing the new GX with its predecessor, since there's a 15-year gap between them. Unsurprisingly, luxury is taken to another level.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, as is a 14-inch screen for the multimedia system. A 10-speaker audio system is standard, but a 21-speaker Mark Levinson system is also available.

The cabin features a seven-seat configuration, with captain's chairs in the second row. It will be possible to opt for a 60-40 split bench in this area. An electrically operated tailgate is also standard, with an upward-opening window.

Interior of 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail+ Photo: Lexus