• Lexus is planning a two-for-one special on June 8.

• The automaker has confirmed it will present the 2024 Lexus GX on June 8, the same day as the reveal of the 2024 Lexus TX.

• A new teaser image of the GX’s new rear end marks the announcement.

Lexus has confirmed it will unveil the redesigned new 2024 GX SUV on June 8th, the same day it’s set to roll out the all-new 2024 TX.

A new teaser image shows the body-on-frame GX’s new rear end. It clearly shows several elements of interest, starting with the full-width light bar running across the hatch and connecting the rear lights. Looking off the side, it also appears the side panels of the new GX are cleaner and more streamlined than previous, the biggest features being the mildly flared wheel arches.

For the rest, we note the absence of an exterior spare tire, just like before; on the other hand it’s not clear if the hatch will open on side hinges like before or not.

General speaking, the image confirms the GX will retain its overall boxy shape, which is not surprising given that it’s a defining element of the model. The next GX will thus serve as a more rugged counterpart to the new Lexus TX SUV, a more urban creature that is essentially a spruced-up Toyota Grand Highlander.

Stay tuned on June 8 for the full details on both the 2024 Lexus GX an 2024 Lexus TX SUVs.

Logo of 2024 Lexus GX Photo: Lexus