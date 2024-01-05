2024 Lexus GX Priced from $83,500 in Canada

We now have pricing and trim details for the newly revised 2024 Lexus GX. The midsize SUV gets a complete overhaul touching on design, tech and performance, as well as a new Overtrail grade for going, you guessed it, over trails.

The off-road-ready model might be transformed but it does retain its squarish shape, with increased ground clearance to improve performance away from the asphalt. Also notable are standard triple-beam premium LED headlamps, L-shaped light bar and power rear lift door.

Interior of 2024 Lexus GX Photo: Lexus

Inside of 2024 Lexus GX Photo: Lexus

Inside, the instrument panel design is new and incorporates physical buttons for the main commands, as well as a 14-inch touchscreen with the Lexus Interface system.

Powertrain of the 2024 Lexus GX

Performance has been enhanced in comparison with the outgoing model, no big surprise there. The new model is of course all-wheel-drive configured and features a 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 349 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in combination with a 10-speed auto transmission, as well as a Torsen limited slip locking centre differential.

The vehicle also features the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes functions like the pre-collision system, lane tracing assist and road sign assist.

Here are trim details and pricing for each trim:

2024 Lexus GX 550 Signature (MSRP $83,500) – This three-row, seven-occupant model can two up to 8,000 lb, and it has standard features like:

- 20-inch alloy wheels with a black finish

- Power moon roof with power sunshade

- Digital key for front side doors and the back door

- Heated and ventilated front row seats

- 60/40 split folding second-row bench seat with one-motion tumble system for access to third row

- 50/50 split folding third-row seats

- NuLuxe upholstery

- Interior ambient illumination system

- Three-zone independent automatic climate control

- Heated steering wheel

- 10-speaker Lexus Display Audio system

- Lexus Interface with Safety Connect, Service Connect and Remote Connect features

- Parking support alert/brake with vehicle and object detection

2024 Lexus GX grey Photo: Lexus

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium (MSRP $92,500) – This adds upgrades like:

- 20-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish

- Lexus Interface with Drive Connect features

- Power adjustable steering column

- Driver’s seat memory system linked to steering column/exterior mirrors

- Heated second-row outboard seats

- Power-folding 50/50 split third-row seats

- Aluminum scuff plates

- Cornering lamps

- Fog lamps

- Head-up display

- Parking support alert/brake with pedestrian, vehicle, and object detection

- Panoramic view monitor

- Digital key for all side doors plus back door

- Power back door enhanced with kick sensor for hands-free operation

- Multi-colour ambient interior lighting system

2024 Lexus GX 550 Luxury (MSRP $101,850) – This model (6,990-lb towing capacity) takes the Premium model and adds:

- 22-inch alloy wheels with dark grey machined finish

- Semi-aniline leather upholstery in front and second rows

- Front-row massage seats

- Rear sunshades

- Additional power adjustments for front-row seats

- 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio system

- Illuminated aluminum scuff plates

- Additional driver awareness safety technologies (including traffic jam assist, front cross traffic alert, drive monitor, and lane change assist)

2024 Lexus GX 550 Executive (MSRP $105,850) – This three-row, six-occupant model (6,955-lb towing capacity) adds the following to the Luxury model:

- Second-row captain’s seats

- Adaptive Variable Suspension system with five driving modes

- Automatic running boards

- Cool box

- Digital rear view mirror

- Dimmable panoramic glass roof

The all-new 2024 Lexus GX Photo: Lexus

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail (MSRP $92,500) – This new trim (8,000-lb towing capacity) builds on the Signature model and adds:

- New Lexus Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS)

- Lexus Interface with Safety Connect, Service Connect, Remote Connect, and Drive Connect features

- Two-zone independent automatic climate control

- Off-road-tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension system with five driving modes

- 18-inch alloy wheels in a matte grey finish and clad in 33-inch all-terrain tires

- Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitor systems

- Cornering lamps and fog lamps

- Aluminum roof rails

- Skid plates

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ (MSRP $101,850) – To the Overtrail model, this adds:

- Power adjustable steering column

- Driver’s seat memory system linked to steering column/exterior mirrors

- Front-row massage seats with additional power adjustments

- Second row heated outboard seats

- Rear sunshades

- Head up display

- Additional driver awareness safety technologies (including traffic jam assist, front cross traffic alert, drive monitor, and lane change assist)

- Digital key for all four side doors plus the back door

- Cool box

- 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio system

- Power back door enhanced with kick sensor for hands-free operation

- Multi-colour ambient interior lighting system

- Illuminated aluminum scuff plates

- Parking support alert/brake with pedestrian, vehicle, and object detection

The 2024 Lexus GX is expected to arrive at Lexus dealers across Canada in early 2024.