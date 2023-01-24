2024 Maserati GranTurismo: Three Screens for the Interior

Photo: Maserati 2024 Maserati GranTurismo - Interior

• Maserati has released photos of the interior of its new 2024 Gran Turismo.

• Three large screens are integrated into an otherwise traditional dashboard design.

• Two gasoline-powered models and one electric variant will make up the lineup initially.

Last October, Maserati unveiled the next generation of its flagship model, the Gran Turismo. At that time, the company showed only the new model’s exterior. What the interiors of the model – which will include three variants, the gas-powered Modena and Trofeo (and the electric Folgore – might look like was left for another day.

Now the manufacturer has shared images of the interior, in the process unveiling its new direction in terms of design and technology. While the cabin retains its 2+2 configuration, the dashboard is more radically changed with the integration of three screens.

At first glance, the results look pretty good, the screens fitting in rather well in what is otherwise a fairly traditional-looking dash. In other words, there are no floating screens to spoil the fun.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Maserati 2024 Maserati GranTurismo - Steering wheel

In front of the driver sits a 12.2-inch instrument cluster. The multimedia system is accessed via a 12.3-inch display, below which we find an 8.8-inch screen that harbours the climate-control functions. The images are of the Trofeo, the sportiest of the trio of versions.

Considering that the digital clock can display different data, you could argue there are four screens on board.

Photo: Maserati 2024 Maserati GranTurismo - Digital clock

Photo: Maserati 2024 Maserati GranTurismo - Steering wheel, bottom portion

Some buttons still seem to be present, especially on the steering wheel, but the uncluttered presentation tells us that many features are only accessible from the screen. As you’d expect, the steering wheel includes the engine start button and the drive mode selector.

The interior is equipped with a Faber audio system with 14 speakers as standard and 19 as an option. A head-up display is offered as an option. Quite frankly, at the price this vehicle is going to sell for (around $200,000), that’s the kind of stuff that should be included.

Photo: Maserati 2024 Maserati GranTurismo - Seating

The Gran Turismo is due to arrive on the market in the spring, but only in gasoline-engine configuration. The electric variant will follow later in the year, as will a convertible version.

Mechanically, the car gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 good for 490 hp with the Modena model and 550 hp with the Trofeo. The electric version should offer 760 hp thanks to the presence of three electric motors. A 92.5-kWh battery should allow a range of between 450 and 500 km.

Of course, we'll have more details when this model hits the road.