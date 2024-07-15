Hyundai Confirms Next Ioniq Electric Model for 2025

Hyundai today confirmed it will introduce on the market its first three-row electric SUV will be launched before the end of the year, as a 2025 model.

The Korean automaker did not confirm in its press release what it intends to call the future model, which leaves us with a few possibilities revolving around the Ioniq appellation. Also not certain at this point is when the model might launch in North America.

Recall that the automaker announced the development of a larger Ioniq SUV at the time it introduced the Ioniq sub-brand in 2020. That presentation features the Ioniq 5 and 7 SUVs, and the Ioniq 6 car, all electric models and all to come in the near-future. The Ioniq 5 and 6 are already on the road, which would logically mean this newly promised three-row model will be known as the Ioniq 7 when it debuts.

We first saw the model in concept form at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, when the company unveiled the Seven concept. More recently, we also saw the vehicle at the Montreal Auto Show.

The Hyundai Seven concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

There is another possibility regarding the nomenclature. Some analysts say the vehicle could be called the Ioniq 9, to harmonize with Kia's EV9 sister vehicle. We'll see soon enough what Hyundai's strategy is.

That EV9 does give us an indication of what to expect, in terms of format, but also of electrical configuration. In North America, the Kia EV9 comes with a single battery size (99.8 kWh) and is good for a maximum range of 480 km, with the choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Elsewhere, the model is also offered with a 76.1-kWh battery, but only with a rear-wheel drive configuration.

Again, we'll have to wait and see what Hyundai's strategy is, especially as its luxury brand, Genesis, will be offering the GV90. This will be the production version of the Neolun concept presented at the last New York Auto Show.

The company will certainly want to distinguish its two products.

What counts for now is that we know that Hyundai will present the next new Ioniq model before the end of the year, as a 2025 product. We’ll have to wait and see regarding the timetable for North America. As for the Genesis GV90, it should follow later, as a 2026 model.