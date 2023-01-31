Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE - Exterior design

• Mercedes-Benz announces a series of tweaks for its GLE SUV in 2024.

• The revisions affect the interior and exterior, as well as safety and technology.

• All GLEs now benefit from a mild hybrid system.

Mercedes-Benz is making a series of significant changes to one of its flagship models, the GLE SUV. Both the regular and coupe variants, as well as the AMG variants, have been upgraded to keep them in the running in a highly competitive segment.

The current generation of the GLE was introduced in 2018, so the updates are welcome.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Coupe - Profile

Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV - Profile

The look

Aesthetically, there are changes to the front and rear. Up front, a new bumper provides a stronger presence while the grille gets a slight redesign. The daytime running lights and headlights have also been revisited. The AMG styling package is still available as an option for those who want a model with more character.

Two new colours are introduced (sodalite blue metallic and MANUFAKTUR alpine grey solid), offering consumers more choice.

The tech

The model also benefits from revisions in safety and technology. For one, the Active Steering Assist system that keeps drivers in their lane now works when the towing mode is activated. Also, the parallel and perpendicular parking assistance system gets improved sensors to make it more effective, according to Mercedes.

Then, with all models, drivers can select the clear hood mode when the off-road setting is activated. In this mode, the multimedia screen shows an image of the ground under the front of vehicle, using data collected by the cameras. This is useful for navigating off-road obstacles... or even avoiding hitting objects like curbs when driving at low speeds in a mall parking lot.

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system has been improved, notably its artificial intelligence system that is capable of learning from our behaviour. It will be able to respond more easily to certain requests and even understand functions without the "hey, Mercedes" prompt. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps can now be used wirelessly.

The revised versions of the GLE get a new steering wheel, harmonizing the model's interior presentation with those of the brand's other new offerings. It features touch-sensitive buttons on its horizontal arms that allow access to vehicle and multimedia system functions without having to take eyes off the road.

New colour combinations are also added to the interior.

The GLE will again be offered in the following configurations: GLE 350 (2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque) and GLE 450 (3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder, 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque) configurations. All 2024 GLEs will work with a mild hybrid system.

AMG

As for the AMG variants, a series of upgrades are also being made for 2024, with both the regular body style and the coupe style still being offered.

The main features are a new design for the front bumper, daytime running lights and headlights. New wheels are included, as well as new exterior and interior colors, and new decorative accents. Standard equipment is expanded while the road performance of the available variants is greatly improved, including updated software for roll stabilization and air suspension.

The variants offered are the GLE 53 and GLE 63. The former benefits from a torque gain that shaves 0.3 seconds off its 0-100 km/h time, now recorded at 5.0 seconds.

The 2024 GLE models are expected to hit dealerships in the second quarter of the year. Pricing will be announced at that time.