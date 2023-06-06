The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e is confirmed for Canada. Mercedes-Benz Canada announced this morning the arrival of a new variant in the GLE SUV family, the 450e plug-in hybrid. It should be in the brand's dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year.
Details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e
The GLE 450e 4Matic is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which is mated to a permanently excited synchronous motor rated at 134 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, for a combined output of 381 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Usable battery capacity is rated at 23.3 kWh. The gasoline engine alone is rated at 248 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.
Of course, an essential detail for this version is electric range, but for now, Mercedes has not divulged any figures on that front.
Mercedes-Benz does say, however, that its system gives priority to electric driving in the city, and that an off-road function means the electric system can also take over off-road driving.
In terms of its charging structure, the GLE 450e comes as standard with an on-board 11 kW AC, 60 kW DC charger.
Otherwise, the model's equipment is identical to that of the GLE 450 variant. The PHEV thus gets, among other features,
- The second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system;
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications;
- An upgraded Burmester audio system;
- A multifunction steering wheel with capacitive controls;
- heated rear seats;
- 360-degree camera.
In all, three model trim levels will be offered: the base Premium version as well as Exclusive and Pinnacle. The AMG Appearance Package is available, adding a touch of elegance to the interior and exterior, as is the Night Package, which personalizes the exterior.
What is the price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e?
Prices for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e will be announced when the model is ready to arrive at dealerships.
The full model range of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
- Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC
- Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC
- Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4MATIC
- Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+
- Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+