Profile of 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e is confirmed for Canada. Mercedes-Benz Canada announced this morning the arrival of a new variant in the GLE SUV family, the 450e plug-in hybrid. It should be in the brand's dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year.

Details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

The GLE 450e 4Matic is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which is mated to a permanently excited synchronous motor rated at 134 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, for a combined output of 381 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Usable battery capacity is rated at 23.3 kWh. The gasoline engine alone is rated at 248 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, an essential detail for this version is electric range, but for now, Mercedes has not divulged any figures on that front.

Mercedes-Benz does say, however, that its system gives priority to electric driving in the city, and that an off-road function means the electric system can also take over off-road driving.

In terms of its charging structure, the GLE 450e comes as standard with an on-board 11 kW AC, 60 kW DC charger.

Interior of 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Otherwise, the model's equipment is identical to that of the GLE 450 variant. The PHEV thus gets, among other features,

The second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system;

Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications;

An upgraded Burmester audio system;

A multifunction steering wheel with capacitive controls;

heated rear seats;

360-degree camera.

In all, three model trim levels will be offered: the base Premium version as well as Exclusive and Pinnacle. The AMG Appearance Package is available, adding a touch of elegance to the interior and exterior, as is the Night Package, which personalizes the exterior.

What is the price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e?

Prices for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e will be announced when the model is ready to arrive at dealerships.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e, badging, rear light Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The full model range of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4MATIC

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+

Seats of 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Rear of 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e Photo: Mercedes-Benz