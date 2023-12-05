• The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is unveiled.

Mercedes-Benz first presented its new model for 2024, the CLE Coupe, back in July. The new model is taking the place of two models being retired, the coupe versions of the C-Class and E-Class. Sales of those models had been steadily declining, leading the German automaker to try something different.

When the CLE Coupe was unveiled in July, there was just the one variant announced. The CLE 300 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine offering 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

But now a second model has joined the range. The CLE 53 Coupe gets a 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder, with output jumping to 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes says all of those 443 horses will be available for 12 seconds with the Overboost function. Result? 0-97 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

Thee powertrain running this 53 Coupe also includes 48-volt light-hybrid system. Designed to assist the model at high speeds, it also chips in 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque at lower speeds. The regular version also gets it, and in both models it helps deliver improved fuel efficiency.

The brand's 9-speed SelecShift automatic transmission is standard, as is 4Matic+ all-wheel drive.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe, profile Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The styling of this model is the same as that of the regular CLE Coupe, but with a host of new features to accentuate its sporty character. The shark-nose snout the wheel arches, the lower section of the front bumper, the rear section – all help deliver a more menacing look. The front end in particular features enlarged air intakes and outlets, allowing the engine to breathe more easily and heat to escape more efficiently. With its elongated hood, recessed cockpit and plunging roofline, this CLE 53 Coupe is going to be a head-turner on the road.

Various AMG Performance Study packages will also be available for those who like to personalize their ride. Among them are two Night packages, as well as two more that pile on the carbon elements. with an emphasis on carbon. The CLE 53 Coupe comes with 19-inch wheels, but 20-inch rims are available as an option.

Another element setting this variant apart is that it gets wider front and rear tracks. The difference is 58.4 mm at the front and 76.2 mm at the rear.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe, interior Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the design is the same as with the CLE 300, with 12.3-inch and 11.9-inch screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a meticulous presentation. The seats are sportier, though, and get red stitching. Optional AMG bucket seats offer enhanced lateral support and come decked in Nappa leather.

As for the rest, we can expect the full shebang in terms of technology and safety.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is set to debut at dealerships in the latter half of next year.