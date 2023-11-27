• 2024 Toyota RAV4: Here are the changes, and prices for the new year.

The Toyota RAV4, the star of the current Toyota lineup, benefits from a few updates for 2024, particularly with regard to the Woodland variant.

In fact, the 2024 RAV4 now comes in 16 different versions, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and gasoline models. The starting price for the base model this year is $32,950, or $800 more than in 2023.

Note that a fully revised RAV4 is expected for the 2025 model-year, so this is a model reaching the end of its useful lifespan. The changes - and price increases - are therefore modest.

The new 2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota RAV4: What's new

The RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition receives some additional styling elements for 2024, offering a more rugged and distinctive look.

The 2024 RAV4 offering includes new colour options, including Khaki Green exterior colour for RAV4 Trail and RAV4 Hybrid Woodland models, as well as Mocha interior colour for certain RAV4 Trail configurations.

Inside, Toyota's multimedia system incorporates the brand's new user interface.

2024 Toyota RAV4 versions

Gas-engine-only models

2024 Toyota RAV4 LE (MSRP $32,950) - The entry-level model offers:

- 17-inch steel wheels

- Toyota multimedia system with 8-inch screen

- On-screen audio system with six speakers

- 7-inch multifunction display

- Multi-terrain selector

- Heated front seats

2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE (MSRP $36,650) - This version includes upgrades such as:

- 17-inch alloy wheels

- Sunroof

- LED headlights

- Rain-activated windshield wipers

- Power tailgate

- Roof rails

- Smart Key system with push-button start

- Toyota multimedia system with Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect and an 8-inch screen

- Power-adjustable driver's seat

- Dual-zone climate control

2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium (MSRP $38,690) – This model adds:

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- SofTex upholstery

- LED fog lights

- Driver's seat memory system

- Engine immobilizer with anti-theft alarm

2023/24 Toyota RAV Trail Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota RAV4 Trail (MSRP $40,350) - This is the XLE variant, but adapted for off-roading with:

- 19-inch Trail edition alloy wheels

- 3,500-lb towing capacity

- Toyota Dynamic Torque Modulation differential with uncoupling rear driveshaft

- Wireless charging cradle for compatible smartphones

- 120 V/100 W AC outlet in cargo area

- LED fog lights

- Bridge-type roof rails

- SofTex upholstery

- Side retention net

- Cargo net in load compartment

2024 Toyota RAV4 Limited (MSRP $44,550) - This top-of-the-line model includes:

- Unique 19-inch alloy wheels

- Dual-LED projector-type low and high beams with LED stripes

- LED fog lights

- Bridge-type roof rails

- Toyota Dynamic Torque Modulation differential with uncoupling rear driveshaft

- Toyota multimedia system with 10.5-in screen

- 12.3-inch multifunction display

- 11-speaker JBL audio system with Clari-Fi technology

- Driver's seat memory system

- Digital rearview mirror

- Side retention net and cargo net in load compartment

- Power-adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats

- Heated rear seats

- SofTex upholstery

- Wireless charging cradle for compatible smartphones

- 120 V/1000 W AC outlet in load compartment

- Foot-activated sensor-assisted tailgate for hands-free opening and closing

- Panoramic view monitor system

- Intelligent clearance sonar with rear cross-traffic detection and braking

- Engine immobilizer

Hybrid models

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE (MSRP $35,750) - To the LE model, this hybrid variant adds dual-zone climate control with rear-seat climate system vents.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE (MSRP $38,850) - This model takes the XLE variant and adds:

- Remote Connect to the Toyota multimedia system

- Power-adjustable driver's seat

- Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Projector-type LED headlamps with chrome trim

- Power tailgate

- Power sunroof

- Toyota Smart Key system with push-button start

- Rain-activated windshield wipers

- Lighting system for interior controls

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium (MSRP $40,890) - This hybrid variant includes:

- 18-inch alloy wheels (instead of 19-inch)

- Leather-wrapped shift knob

- Side retention net and cargo net in load compartment

- Engine immobilizer

2024 Toyota RAV4 Woodland, rear Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland (MSRP $41,730) - This limited edition adds enhanced styling and off-road performance features, such as black front and rear skid plates, black mirror caps, black door handles and black tailgate trim. It is available in the new Khaki Green color. Based on the XLE variant, it also adds:

- 18-inch TRD off-road wheels in bronze finish

- TRD-calibrated suspension

- LED fog lights

- Trail-style roof rails

- Roof crossbars

- Black exhaust tips

- All-weather floor mats

- Unique Woodland emblem cargo tray

- 120 V/100 W AC outlet in cargo area and multi-activity rack

2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited (MSRP $46,750)

Plug-in hybrid models (Prime)

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE (MSRP $50,950) - This sportier version includes:

- 18-inch black-painted wheels

- Dual-LED projector-type low and high beams with LED lamps

- Piano black bumpers and rocker panels

- Black exhaust tips

- Cloth seats with blue stitching

- Leather-wrapped gear knob

- Toyota multimedia system with Service Connect, Safety Connect, Remote Connect and an 8-inch screen

- 7-inch multifunction display

- Dual-zone climate control with rear-seat air conditioning vents

- Heated front seats

- Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel

- Illuminated interior controls

- Power tailgate

- Power sunroof

- Rain-activated windshield wipers

- Toyota Smart Key system with push-button start

2023/24 Toyota RAV4 Prime Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE (MSRP $55,790) - To the SE model, this model adds:

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- 12.3-inch multimedia screen

- Vertical LED lamps

- Wireless charging for compatible smartphones

- Upgraded SofTex/fabric upholstery

- Welcome lighting system

- Anti-theft alarm and digital rearview mirror

2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE Technology (MSRP $61,180) - The most advanced model with additional technological features and functionalities such as:

- Panoramic roof

- 10.5-inch touchscreen

- Piano black central instrument cluster

- 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio system with Clari-Fi technology

- Toyota Smart Key system for all doors, with push-button start

- SofTex upholstery throughout

- Power-adjustable front passenger seat

- Driver's seat memory system

- Heated and ventilated front seats

- Foot-activated sensor-assisted tailgate for hands-free operation

- Head-up display

- Panoramic view monitor

- Intelligent clearance sonar with rear cross-traffic detection and braking

- High-efficiency 120V/1500W power outlet

All versions of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 are now on sale at Toyota dealers across Canada.