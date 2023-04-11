• Toyota has teased the rough-and-ready new Trailhunter trim coming to its Tacoma model.

• The Tacoma Trailhunter will be offered for the 2024 model-year.

• The variant features a number of elements designed for rougher off-roading.

Toyota today teased a new variant coming to its Tacoma pickup for the next model-year. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter hasn’t been fully revealed, but we did get a couple of images and one or two details to tide us over until fuller information is shared.

See also: The Next Toyota Tacoma Will Be Offered in Hybrid Configuration

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter - Headlight Photo: Toyota

At the front, we can see headlight bezels with the Trailhunter lettering. In back, the add-ons include an ARB bumper and a large tow hook mounted on the frame..

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter - Rear Photo: Toyota

We’ve seen the Trailhunter name previously, used on the Tundra Trailhunter concept presented at SEMA last fall. And Toyota confirmed in December that it was also planning a similar ‘overland’ variant for the midsize Tacoma pickup. This then is the first visual manifestation of the new trim; we can expect more to come.

We can also safely assume many of the elements included with the Tundra Trailhunter concept are earmarked for its smaller sibling, if not as standard than at least as optional items. Among these are a adjusted suspension setup, underbody skid plates, roof racks, off-road headlamps, refrigerator and unique in-bed storage options. Another possibility is a bed rack with a roof-top tent mounted to it.

Stay tuned for more teasers and more details in the weeks and months to come

2024 Toyota TundraTrailhunter concept - Front Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota TundraTrailhunter concept - Underbody Photo: Toyota