2025 BMW 3 Series Gets Improved Mild Hybrid System

The BMW 3 Series is getting some mild updates for 2025, though nothing major aesthetically. The biggest update takes place under the hood, with the introduction of an updated 48-volt hybrid system.

The new system will enable the M340i's 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine to offer, according to BMW, “sharper power and greater efficiency”. The powertrain gains 4 hp and 29 lb-ft of torque thanks to an improved version of the 48-volt hybrid system. Total power now stands at 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque.

There are no changes to the output of the 330i's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Power remains at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

2025 BMW 3 Series pricing in Canada

- 2025 BMW 330i xDrive – $56,900

- 2025 BMW M340i xDrive – $69,900

2025 BMW 3 Series, profile | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW 3 Series, front | Photo: BMW

Otherwise, BMW worked on improving the 3 Series’ chassis dynamics. For example, stiffer mounts connecting the shock absorbers to the body should improve ride quality, making it more “refined”. Also, in Comfort mode, the steering will be a little lighter.

Interior of the 2025 BMW 3 Series | Photo: BMW

On board, the 2025 3 Series receives the newer iDrive 8.5 multimedia interface available with other models like the i5 electric sedan. The interface enables real-time updates over the air. The new system features customizable widgets, while the redesigned home screen permanently displays navigation system information.

2025 BMW 3 Series, wheel | Photo: BMW

New M alloy wheels (19-inch), two steering wheel options and two new colours are also on the list of changes for the coming year.

Exterior design of 2025 BMW 3 Series | Photo: BMW