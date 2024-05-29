Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 BMW 3 Series Gets Improved Mild Hybrid System

2025 BMW 3 Series | Photo: BMW
  • EPA Category: Luxury compact car
    Daniel Rufiange
     The benchmark in the compact luxury sedan segment gets mild tweaks for 2025.

    The BMW 3 Series is getting some mild updates for 2025, though nothing major aesthetically. The biggest update takes place under the hood, with the introduction of an updated 48-volt hybrid system. 

    The new system will enable the M340i's 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine to offer, according to BMW, “sharper power and greater efficiency”. The powertrain gains 4 hp and 29 lb-ft of torque thanks to an improved version of the 48-volt hybrid system. Total power now stands at 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque.

    There are no changes to the output of the 330i's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Power remains at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

    2025 BMW 3 Series pricing in Canada

    • - 2025 BMW 330i xDrive – $56,900
    • - 2025 BMW M340i xDrive – $69,900
     
    2025 BMW 3 Series, profile
    2025 BMW 3 Series, profile | Photo: BMW
    2025 BMW 3 Series, front
    2025 BMW 3 Series, front | Photo: BMW

    Otherwise, BMW worked on improving the 3 Series’ chassis dynamics. For example, stiffer mounts connecting the shock absorbers to the body should improve ride quality, making it more “refined”. Also, in Comfort mode, the steering will be a little lighter. 

    Interior of the 2025 BMW 3 Series
    Interior of the 2025 BMW 3 Series | Photo: BMW

    On board, the 2025 3 Series receives the newer iDrive 8.5 multimedia interface available with other models like the i5 electric sedan. The interface enables real-time updates over the air. The new system features customizable widgets, while the redesigned home screen permanently displays navigation system information.

    2025 BMW 3 Series, wheel
    2025 BMW 3 Series, wheel | Photo: BMW

    New M alloy wheels (19-inch), two steering wheel options and two new colours are also on the list of changes for the coming year. 

    Exterior design of 2025 BMW 3 Series
    Exterior design of 2025 BMW 3 Series | Photo: BMW
    2025 BMW 3 Series, three-quarters front
    2025 BMW 3 Series, three-quarters front | Photo: BMW
