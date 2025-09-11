• Auto123 reviews the 2025 BMW 330i.

For many, the BMW 3 Series is the epitome of the luxury sport sedan. Year after year, BMW tends to it to help keep it that way. For 2025, the 330i version continues to focus delivering the optimal balance between daily comfort and on-road dynamism. We put it to the test to see if it still lives up to its promises, especially in the face of increasingly fierce competition. Does the magic work on our infamous Canadian roads?

2025 BMW 330i – What’s new?

For 2025, the BMW 330i doesn't reinvent the wheel, it having been updated with success very recently. We thus find the large curved display inside and the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, which continues to evolve with software updates. There's no revolution, but rather a constant optimization of what already worked very well.

For the rest, the changes are subtle, with a few new colour or wheel options, but the essentials remain.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 BMW 330i – 8.5/10

The style of the current 3 Series is assertive and dynamic. The kidney grille is prominent but well-integrated. The LED headlights are sleek, the lines are taut, and the overall posture is athletic, especially with the optional M Sport package that adds more aggressive bumpers and specific wheels. It's an elegant car that doesn't lack character and is recognizable at first glance as a BMW. It manages to be both chic and sporty.

| Photo: K.Soltani

| Photo: K.Soltani

The interior

The 330i’s interior is synonymous with quality and modernity. But the centerpiece of the 2025 edition is the large curved display that combines the digital instrumentation and the central touchscreen. It's very high-tech, perhaps a bit intimidating at first, but you get used to it.

Overall, the finish is meticulous, the materials are of good quality (leather, brushed aluminum depending on the options), and the general ergonomics are well thought out. The sport seats offer excellent support and the M steering wheel (optional) feels good in the hands.

Rear-seat space is adequate for the segment, without standing out.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 BMW 330i – 9.0/10

BMW goes all-in on technology. The iDrive 8.5 system is fast, fluid and packed with features. Navigation is efficient, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

In terms of driver aids, you'll find everything you need: adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and parking assist. It's a very complete package, at the cutting edge of what's currently available.

Powertrain of the 2025 BMW 330i – 8.5/10

Under the hood of the 330i is the reliable and proven 2.0L ‘TwinPower Turbo’ 4-cylinder engine. It develops 255 hp and, importantly, a solid 295 lb-ft of torque that is available very quickly. The result? Brisk acceleration and vigorous passing power. This engine is exclusively paired with an excellent 8-speed automatic transmission that is smooth in casual driving and responsive when pushed.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 BMW 330i – 9.0/10

The steering of the 2025 330i is precise and offers good road feel. The chassis is remarkably balanced, offering surprising agility for a sedan while maintaining a good level of comfort. Even without the optional adaptive suspension, the damping strikes an excellent compromise.

The car can be placed with millimeter precision in corners and remains stable even at higher speeds. With the xDrive system, traction is impeccable, even on slippery surfaces.

It's a car that inspires confidence and provides real driving pleasure, whether in the city, on the highway, or on a winding road.

Fuel consumption

The BMW 330i isn't a champion of frugality, but it remains reasonable for its performance. The official ratings for the xDrive version are around 9.7L/100 km in the city and 7.0L/100 km on the highway, for a combined average of about 8.5L/100 km.

During our test, in mixed conditions and with some more dynamic driving, we recorded an average closer to 9.8L/100 km. This is a respectable consumption for the category.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 BMW 330i pricing in Canada

Luxury and performance have a price. For 2025, the starting price for the BMW 330i xDrive, the most popular version here, is set at $58,400. Be warned, however, the list of options is long and can drive the bill well past $65,000 - $70,000 very quickly.

Your questions about the 2025 BMW 330i

Is the xDrive all-wheel-drive system worth it in Quebec?

Absolutely. The xDrive system provides increased safety and traction, which are essential for tackling our harsh winters with peace of mind. It's a wise investment.

Is the large curved screen practical to use while driving?

It requires a short adjustment period, as many controls are touch-based. Fortunately, the iDrive dial on the centre console allows you to navigate menus without taking your eyes off the road, and voice commands also help. Once you're used to it, the system is quite intuitive.

Are maintenance costs high?

As with any German luxury car, maintenance and out-of-warranty repairs can be more expensive than for a mainstream brand. You need to budget for this. Some prepaid maintenance packages can be attractive.

The final word

The 2025 BMW 330i remains a sure bet and a benchmark in its class. It brilliantly combines elegance, cutting-edge technology, and, above all, a level of driving pleasure that is hard to match. Its turbo engine is powerful, and its handling is exemplary, particularly with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which is very relevant for our climate.

Yes, it's expensive, and the options quickly drive up the price, but the quality and enjoyment are there. If you're looking for a luxury sedan that also knows how to put a smile on your face, opt for the base model and consult the long list of options very sparingly.

Competitors of the 2025 BMW 330i

● Alfa Romeo Giulia

● Audi A4

● Cadillac CT4

● Genesis G70

● Lexus IS 300

● Mercedes-Benz C 300