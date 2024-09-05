2025 Lexus ES: Pricing and Details for Canada

• The 2025 Lexus ES get substantive changes touching on its powertrains and technologies.

The Lexus ES, Toyota's luxury counterpart to the Camry, has a varied lineup including hybrid models, conventional powertrain versions, and front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. That lineup consists of 12 available versions, so buyers have quite a choice in front of them.

2025 Lexus ES 350, Black Line Special Edition | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES - What's new?

For 2025, Lexus enriches the ES series with the introduction of the “Black Accents” Special Edition, available for the ES 350 in F SPORT 2 trim. This limited edition adds a sporty touch with distinctive black finishes inside and out. In addition, all versions of the Lexus ES are now equipped standard with the Lexus Interface multimedia system and the Lexus+ 2.5 advanced safety system.

On the technological front, the Lexus Interface system has been updated to offer a better user experience, with improved integration of mobile applications and advanced voice commands, enabling natural and secure interaction with the vehicle's systems.

2025 Lexus ES 350 | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES versions

In terms of powertrains, Lexus is offering Canadian consumers 12 versions of the ES series for 2025, centered around three engine configurations, including conventional and hybrid units, as well as front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

The Lexus ES 250 AWD uses a sophisticated all-wheel drive system for improved grip in all conditions, combined with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine. It’s also available in several trim levels, adding enhancements such as Lexus navigation and a wireless charging system for electronic devices.

The Lexus ES 300h features a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain that combines a 2.5L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine with electric motors, offering 215 hp and promising lower fuel consumption. Various configurations of this model include options such as alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, as well as advanced technologies such as Lexus Interface and various driver assistance systems.

The Lexus ES 350 features a 3.5L V6 engine, delivering 302 hp. It is available in several versions, enriched with features such as LED headlights, a Mark Levinson premium audio system, and even a panoramic roof for certain variants. F SPORT models add styling and performance elements for a more dynamic driving experience.

2025 Lexus ES 350, Black Line Special Edition, in profile | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES pricing in Canada

- 2025 ES 250 AWD Signature - $49,685

- 2025 ES 250 AWD Premium - $53,365

- 2025 ES 300h Premium - $55,414

- 2025 ES 300h Luxury - $62,064

- 2025 ES 300h Ultra Luxury - $66,219

- 2025 ES 300h F Sport Design - $57,251

- 2025 ES 300h F Sport 2 - $62,781

- 2025 ES 350 Premium - $53,364

- 2025 ES 350 Ultra Luxury - $64,170

- 2025 ES 350 F Sport Design - $55,374

- 2025 ES 350 F Sport 2 - $61,584

- 2025 ES 350 Black Line Special Edition - $64,541

2025 Lexus ES 350, interior | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES 350, dashboard | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES 350, gear shifter | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES 350, steering wheel | Photo: Lexus

2025 Lexus ES 350, wheel | Photo: Lexus