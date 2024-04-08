2025 BMW M5 Touring Confirmed for Canada

BMW will offer the 2025 M5 Touring in Canada, the first time a wagon version of the performance car will be available here.

We knew BMW was introducing a new 7th-generation M5 sedan this year, and we knew there would be a wagon or Touring version offered alongside it – the first such variant since 2007 globally. But we didn’t know that the latter would make it to our market, which has suffered from a paucity of wagons in recent years.

BMW says it’s made the decision to bring the wagon version to Canada due to strong response to a public online survey the automaker launched early this year. Over 7,200 respondents declared their wish for a Touring edition.

The 5 Series overall is on its 8th generation that’s debuting for 2024 with the 530 xDrive, with the 550 xDrive plug-in hybrid model and the all-electric 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 coming a bit later.

BMW hasn’t shared full details on the M5 Touring as yet, but it has confirmed it will come with a hybrid powertrain, one “closely related” to the system that propels BMW’s M Hybrid V8 GTP race car. That powertrain uses a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 good for a total of 671 hp combined with the electric motor.

BMW has also promised “further innovation for an even more intense performance experience”.

The automaker says it has started testing of the new M5 Touring in Germany and in the U.S. Production is scheduled to start late in 2024. There are no official indications yet as to pricing for the model.

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring, profile | Photo: BMW