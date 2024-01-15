Dodge Shares Images of Next Charger

Dodge has shared some images of the all-new 2025 Charger, model that will replace the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe in its lineup.

The company calls it a pre-production model, but the styling of the concept that has been making the rounds of auto shows over the past two years is recognizable. We can expect the final production version to hew very closely to this car just teased.

The official presentation of the 2025 Charger will take place later this year.

Unveiling of 2025 Dodge Charger Photo: Dodge

Initially, the replacement for the two muscle cars was to be electric-only, but in recent months we've learned that a gasoline-powered version will also be available. Most likely Dodge came to the conclusion there wouldn't be enough buyers for the electric model, and that it will need to sell a gasoline model to make the model profitable.

This gasoline version won't have a V8 engine, however; instead it’s getting the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 known as the Hurricane. The electric variant will offer the best performance, with an expected 800 hp. There have also been reports of a transmission capable of simulating multiple gear changes, in order to retain the spirit of the car. It’s anyone’s guess at this point whether the production model will feature it.

The all-new 2025 Dodge Charger Photo: Dodge

Exterior design of 2025 Dodge Charger Photo: Dodge

As for styling, as you can see from the images, dsigners kept to the retro spirit of the original design and of the outgoing Challenger, notably with the grille in the shape of a slimmed-down rectangle, inside which are the headlights at the ends. The rear section is also reminiscent of models from the past.

The new Charger will be based on Stellantis' STLA Large platform, one of the four architectures developed and dedicated to the Group's future electric models.

The next step will be the presentation of the production model.