• The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD gets more changes, plus a new Trail Boss edition.

Last summer, Chevrolet invited us to Oshawa, Ontario, for a tour of the plant where, among other things, it builds the HD version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, as well as discovering the changes made to the range for 2024.

This year’s changes amount to a mid-cycle refresh, the current generation having made its debut for the 2020 model-year.

However, in this fiercely contested category with Ford and Ram, there's no taking your foot off the gas. Especially since Ford made a number of significant changes to its Super Duty model last summer.

What that adds up to is more updates for the 2025 edition of the Silverado HD.

The new Trail Boss edition of the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD Photo: Chevrolet

Two of those updates are particularly notable. First, general changes across the range. Secondly, the arrival of a new variant with a familiar name.

In the first case, Chevrolet is making front and rear parking assistance available with the WT, Custom and LT variants. The ZR2 version is equipped with this feature as standard.

With the High Country variant, adaptive cruise control is now standard.

For its part, the Custom variant offers an optional appearance package with an emphasis on black. Finally, the Midnight Edition livery includes new 20-inch wheels.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD Trail Boss version Photo: Chevrolet

A Trail Boss

But the big news is the arrival in the range of a new variant. For the other pickups in the Chevy lineup (Colorado and Silverado 1500), the Trail Boss is intended to be the most affordable off-road variant. The philosophy is repeated here, although it's offered with models positioned more at the lower end of the hierarchy than at the top.

For the 2025 Silverado HD, the LT and LTZ models are the beneficiaries. With the Trail Boss package, these variants are fitted with Z71 shocks and suspension, red tow hooks, unique black 20-inch wheels with off-road tires, Trail Boss logos, as well as black bumpers, accents and logos.

The 6.6L V8 engine (401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque) is standard, but the turbocharged diesel engine, another 6.6L V8 (407 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque), is offered as an option; that engine is mated to a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission.

All 2025 Silverado HDs, including the new Trail Boss version, will be available in Canada as of this coming summer. Prices will be announced when production begins.