• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD.

There’s a thing about heavy-duty trucks, isn’t there? Just looking at them, the strength they possess is undeniable and they seem like they can do pretty much anything. They are heavy metal in vehicle form and they’ve gotten so big that you could park one nose-to-nose with a circa-1965 class 8 tractor and they’d probably sit headlight to headlight. Heck, this 2500 HD and its diesel V8 could probably do as much as that truck, too.

What about the rest, though? What happens when you dress one up like this High Country version of Chevy’s venerable HD?

See also: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD First Drive: Canadian Pride

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country, front Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country

The proud grille is a sparkling beacon to all things pickup that can be seen from a mile away. It’s also, in reality, quite a lot to take. Well, not so much the grille as the headlight lenses either side. They’re each about two feet tall and with their black pockets below the HID headlights they look almost skull-like in some ways – OK – but also a little like eyes with bags under them.

You can see the thinking – it’s distinctive, to be sure – but it doesn’t mean everyone’s going to like it. At least, other trims get actual lights in place of the black inserts, which is a better look.

Profile of 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Photo: D.Heyman

Otherwise, the High Country spec means extra chrome trim on the doors and 20-inch wheels (22s are also available), front underbody skid-plate and mirror caps, plus the requisite badging on the fenders and tailgate.

Also, well, this thing is HUGE. It sits perched atop those 20s like a 70s disco dude on platform soles, the hood reaches the top of those headlights looking like an angry rugby player and even though my tester’s 6’7” bed isn’t even the largest Chevy offers, with the crew cab it will make a limo blush. “Presence” isn’t enough; this thing sits on the blacktop (or jobsite) like a rhino on the Sahara. In other words: it looks unstoppable.

Interior of 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country Photo: D.Heyman

Interior and tech

With a few exceptions, the interior digs in High Country spec would be fit for a limo. In fact with its black and tan leather, open pore woodgrain inserts, digital gauge display and ultrawide infotainment display, many of the limos I’ve been in could take a few lessons from this truck. Yes, some of the switchgear and plastic inserts scream “GM parts bin” and the climate control button pane is too shiny, but overall it’s quite nice, if a little more squared off and old school than, say, a Ram HD rig.

Space both front and black is plentiful and the seating position is as high as expected. The rear seats will flip up to reveal extra storage, but unfortunately it can’t fold away – like it does in a Ford F-250 – so you get slightly less storage for larger items when you fold the seats up. Space-wise, in back, there’s more room than you’ll get in the second row of a Suburban SUV, and rear seat occupants get their own heated seats.

The centre front storage bin is deep and will have no trouble fitting everything from hanging folders to tablets, and there’s also a dual-tier glovebox, good even if the upper tier is so shallow you won’t be able to fit much more than a pair of shades and a screwdriver inside.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, data cluster Photo: D.Heyman

Tech-wise, the digital gauge cluster will tell you your speed, oil level, temp and so on, but it can also be set to display your trailer stats, for example. The main central display measures 13.4-inch and gets Google Built-In as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That’s also where you’ll find your backup camera, which is critical for a truck this big even with the giant mirrors it has. It offers multiple views, including a 360-degree overhead view and over each wheel.

Towing and hauling

Our High Country tester maxes out at 8,392 kg (18,500 lb), which is pretty much the most any 2500 model can tow. That means snowmobiles, large camping trailers and even heavy work vehicles shouldn’t be a problem, and there’s a hitch guidance tool to make lining up a trailer that much easier. However, there’s nothing like Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a tool that has proven to be a boon for new and experienced towers alike.

What the Chevy does have over the Ford – sort of – is how it helps with hauling. The optional Multi-Flex tailgate functions as everything from a bed extender to a tailgate step – crucial for a truck that rides as tall as this one does. There’s also the Corner Step feature that provides bumper cutouts big enough for a steel-toed workboot, and there are additional steps at the front of the bed as well. However, unlike the Ford, the backup cam is no longer usable if you’re hauling longer items with the tailgate open in bed-extender form. Right now, Ford is the only manufacturer that has a solution for that.

Exterior design 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country

Towing is one thing, but all the torque (975 lb-ft of it, plus 470 hp from a 6.6L Duramax turbodiesel V8) that helps it do that means it feels like a veritable freight train when unladen. There’s no gear, no speed at which you feel underpowered, or that you’ll be hard-pressed to pass a big rig, join fast-moving highway traffic or scamper up a loose-surface 30-degree incline at the jobsite.

Transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic, which pretty much becoming the standard in both the quarter-ton and heavy duty pickups out there; the close ratios are nice to have even with all the torque on-tap here. If you do opt for the gas model, however, you get a 6-speed auto.

The front suspension consists of torsion arms and is well tuned to work with all that weight of the engine, while the rear is a multi-stag leaf spring set-up, which is what you want for a truck that can handle this much weight. You will get more bounce when unladen, but that’s the price to be paid in the heavy-duty pickup world.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country, wheel Photo: D.Heyman

Most impressive when it comes to the chassis, however, is the recirculating ball steering. It’s power-assisted, of course, but feels nicely natural and gets some good heft. Takes a little more work when manoeuvring at low speeds, but I don’t mind that if it means better control when towing or hauling.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, High Country badging Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2024 Chevrolet 2500 HD High Country

Is the High Country available only as a short box crew cab and with single rear wheels?

Yes and no. No 2500 models are available with dual rear wheels and a crew cab is your only choice, but you can opt for a longer 8’2” bed.

How many hitch types are available?

A ball hitch comes as standard, but you can opt for a gooseneck as well as a fifth-wheel prep package.

Front of 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Sure, the interior may trail the competition a bit and the grille is, well, what it is. But the Silverado 2500 HD does a good job of keeping that “unstoppable rhino” vibe these heavies are so well known for. Only here, that pull is paired with some great steering, and the bed accessibility is second to none in the business. You can argue that that counts a whole lot more than looks, and if so, then consider foregoing all the High Country extras, get the better-looking headlights and keep all that capability and power.

Evaluation of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country

- Design: 7/10

- Interior: 8/10

- Performance rating: 7/10

- On-board space: 8/10

- Technology/safety: 8/10

- Fuel economy: 7/10

- Overall value: 8/10

Strong points Pulls like a locomotive

Pulls like a locomotive Interior room and storage

Interior room and storage Multi-Flex tailgate Weak points Very divisive grille

Very divisive grille Tow hotch limits tailgate flexibility

Tow hotch limits tailgate flexibility Rides firm

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD tested Photo: D.Heyman

Competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD