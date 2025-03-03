More Power and Range for 2025 Honda Prologue

The Honda Prologue made its debut for 2024, and it's fair to say that the first year of Honda's first electric model was a successful one, sales-wise. Leaving aside that the product’s DNA was in large part traceable to General Motors, the EV appealed to fans of the Japanese brand. In the U.S., its 2024 sales total of 33,017 - achieved in a little over half a year - made it the sixth best-selling electric vehicle in that market.

For 2025, the company is enhancing its offering, starting with a new electric motor at the front, which boosts the EV’s power output. Horsepower rises from 288 to 300, while torque jumps from 333 to 355 lb-ft. The Prologue took 6.2 seconds to clear 0-100 km/h; we can imagine a slightly shorter time with the new motor.

This won't be too much to ask, as this vehicle is heavy and clumsy, weighing in at almost 2,400 kg.

2025 Honda Prologue, intérieur | Photo: Honda

The other interesting gain concerns range. That of the 2024 version was 452 km on a full charge; that jumps to 473 km for the new year. As for the Touring variant, which was penalized by larger wheels, its range goes from 439 to 455 km.

Pricing of the 2025 Honda Prologue

It remains to be seen whether pricing remains the same for the new year or jumps to match the increase in performance. The 2024 Prologue is still listed at around $53,000 on Honda's Canadian site. In the U.S., pricing remains more or less the same for 2025, which leaves us hoping for the best for our market.

All this is, of course, on the very eve of the tariffs the U.S. administration has threatened to impose, which could launch a game-changing trade war in the very near future.