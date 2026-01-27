Volkswagen ID.4 EVs Recalled over Fire Risks

In two separate recalls, Volkswagen is recalling 44,551 ID.4 EVs in the U.S. and another 8,662 units in Canada over a potential fire risk related to the high-tension battery.

First recall

The larger of the recalls, which affects 43,881 2023-2025 ID.4s in the U.S. and 8,526 vehicles in Canada, is in response to a risk that the high voltage battery could overheat. According to the NHTSA, that would increase the risk of a fire.

Transport Canada’s number for this recall is 2026-017.

Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to their dealership. Dealers will update the software related to the battery and replace the battery pack if needed, free of charge.

Volkswagen ID.4 | Photo: Volkswagen

Second recall

The second recall is much smaller in scope, targeting 670 2023-2024 ID.4 SUVs in the U.S. and another 136 units in Canada. In that case, misaligned electrodes in the cell modules of certain high voltage batteries could also increase the risk of a fire. Thar risk exists even if the vehicle is parked and turned off.

Transport Canada’s number for this recall is 2026-018.

The company is asking owners of vehicles falling under this second recall to avoid using Level 3 chargers, to charge to no more than 80 percent of capacity and to park their vehicle outside, away rom other vehicles or structures if possible. All that until the cell modules are inspected and replaced if necessary.

Volkswagen will notify owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to their dealership. But it also warns that the vehicles in question could end up parked at the dealerships for a while until replacement cell modules are available.