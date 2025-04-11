It’s that time of year, as Jeep is about to put on the 59th annual Easter Jeep Safari, April 12-20, 2025, in Moab, Utah. The event will once again bring together Jeep and off-road enthusiasts for a week of discovery and immersive experiences.

New concepts

And as per tradition, we have a heap of new custom concepts to look forward to. Among them, the Jeep Convoy Concept, inspired by military vehicles, the Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept, designed specifically for off-road adventure, and the Jeep Rewind Concept. Others featuring in the event include the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept, and the be-striped Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept and Jeep J6 Honcho Concept.

Attendees will be able to see these vehicles in a special display at Walker Drug in downtown Moab from April 14-18.

Jeep Convoy Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Convoy Concept - The military-inspired Convoy concept transforms a 2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave into a truck, which renders tribute to the J-Series marketed through 1987. Jeep calls is a “new spin on a classic look.”

Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Bug Out 4xe Concept - Inspired by a 4-door Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon, this extensively customized model imagines a more lightweight, contemporary overlander.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser Concept - Also taking the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon as its starting point, this features striking two-tone paintwork and unique elements to make of it “the most capable off-road vehicle on the planet,” according to Jeep.

Jeep Wrangler Rewind Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Wrangler Rewind Concept - Pretty self-explanatory. This model features 90s-inspired retro paintwork and… a CD player.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint Concept - This is crammed with more than 35 accessories from the Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts catalogs.

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep J6 Honcho Concept | Photo: Jeep

Jeep Gladiator High Top Honcho Concept et Jeep J6 Honcho Concept - These models feature heritage-inspired exterior elements and paintwork.

Conservation work

In parallel with the vehicle-related activities, Jeep and JPP employees will be working with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers organization and the Bureau of Land Management to implement concrete actions to clean and preserve local trails, particularly the Dome Plateau Trail.

New trails announced

Jeep is also expanding the Badge of Honor program this year by introducing ten new trails across the United States, including three in Moab: Wipe Out Hill, D2700 Lost World and Kane Creek Canyon. This program allows enthusiasts to earn physical badges after completing the trails through a special application. The introduction of Limited Trails will also offer rewards that are only available for a limited time.

During the Easter Jeep Safari, in addition to exploring the Jeep and JPP exhibit space at Walker Drug, visitors will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including urban and Baby Lion's Back trail test drives, a unique night trail ride in partnership with Jeep Jamboree USA and driver Casey Currie and an interactive quiz hosted by JPP.

Jeep and JPP will also sponsor organized trail rides with the Red Rock 4-Wheelers Club on the Hell's Revenge and Steel Bender trails.

