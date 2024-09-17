Jeep has decided to simplify the powertrain offering for its 2025 Wrangler, with a decision that is surprising to say the least: It’s dropping the automatic transmission with the SUV’s optional 3.6L V6 engine.

Normally, we see the opposite happening, with the manual option disappearing from the offer.

Thus, the 8-speed automatic transmission that teamed up with the V6 can only be had with the 4- or 8-cylinder engine versions of the model.

The 3.6L V6 still offers 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. That's similar to what's offered by the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque), but far less than what the plug-in hybrid version of the model offers, still with the same powertrain (375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque).

This is obviously less than the 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque offered by the Rubicon 392's 6.4L Hemi V8 engine, but the days of that powertrain are numbered.

2025 Jeep Wrangler, interior | Photo: Jeep

Otherwise, a few other changes have been made to the Wrangler range for 2025, including the addition of electric window locking as standard. A new paint colour ('41) is inspired by the olive green made famous by the first Jeeps to serve in World War II.

Prices for the 2025 versions have not yet been announced.

2025 Jeep Wrangler, on the road | Photo: Jeep

2025 Jeep Wrangler, from above | Photo: Jeep