Kia has introduced a revised K5 for the Korean market. This new version of the sedan should eventually be the one North America gets for the 2025 model-year.

The all-new 2025 Kia K5 Photo: KIA

In terms of design, Kia revamped the front bumper and given it larger openings, and it redesigned the headlights with several notable alterations, including a more angular daytime running light configuration compared to the current model's zigzag style. The wheels feature a distinct design.

Unveiling of 2025 Kia K5 Photo: KIA

At the rear, there are subtle changes to the lower part of the bumper. However, the most attention-grabbing transformation lies in the treatment of the taillights, which now extend towards the fenders and take on a more three-dimensional appearance.

Beyond that, new body colours are being introduced to the palette, including Wolf Gray and Matte Moonlight Blue. Remember, however, that this applies to the offering in South Korea. The Canadian model may or may not feature these or other new elements presented this week.

Interior of 2025 Kia K5 Photo: KIA

Interior of the next Kia K5

Here’s where we find the more substantial changes. Mos obvious is the new large curved digital panel that combines instrumentation and infotainment that we’ve seen in other recent Kia models. The two displays each measure 12.3 inches diagonally across. The model also gets Kia’s now ubiquitous twin-usage row of touch commands below the multimedia screen. A push of a button toggles the user between the commands for the climate control and multimedia interface.

Touch screen of 2025 Kia K5 Photo: KIA

Designers integrated a wireless phone charging pad in the console, as well as a new rotary gear selector. Additionally, Kia also updated the interior trims and offers new colour options, including Martian Brown.

Powertrains of the next Kia K5

Here too, the 2025 K5 meant for North America may differ somewhat from this. But for now anyways, it looks like Kia is retaining the current model’s 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo (290 hp, 311 lb-ft). Only the first of those is possible within a four-wheel-drive configuration. Kia does say the suspension has been reworked to improve ride comfort.

Roughly speaking, we can expect the 2025 Kia K5 to become available in North America midway through next year. We can also expect more details about the North American model, including pricing, once we get into 2024.