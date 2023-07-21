BMW's Mini division is preparing a new-generation Cooper for 2025; this week it gave a little preview of one of the design elements of the next model: the interior, and particularly its new dashboard.





The new 2025 Mini Cooper, interior Photo: Mini

The changes to the interior are numerous. This is the most signification transformation to the Mini since its return to the BMW family. In truth, the future Cooper shares virtually nothing with the outgoing model.

Interior of the new 2025 Mini cooper Photo: Mini

The pièce de résistance is the big circular screen that serves the multimedia system. Here, the company respects tradition with a huge round screen atop the centre console. Therein sits all the essential information about the vehicle, because in front of the driver, there's nothing left. No data cluster. A head-up display will at least keep speed data in front of drivers’ eyes.

Beneath the central display is what Mini calls the switch strip. It features switches and buttons for gear selection, engine on/off, driving modes, hazard lights and defroster. To find other controls, you have to look at the steering wheel, which ironically has more buttons than the console.

Most striking is the minimalist presentation. Even the console, the upper part of the dashboard and the insides of the doors feature a completely uncluttered design.

We can also see from a video shared that the company has really tried to recreate the spirit of the original models, as we only find the original design elements, but presented in a more modern way.

For the rest, we'll have to be patient - the model is scheduled for 2024, so its official presentation won't be for several months yet.