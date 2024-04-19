A first teaser image of the next-generation 2025 GMC Terrain coming later this year shows a portion of the SUV’s front end, including the headlight and AT4 badging on the grille.

The Terrain joins a parade of SUVs being updated and refreshed by GMC, including the 2024 Acadia and the 2025 Yukon. Both of those have already been teased, and now the Terrain compact crossover gets the same honour.

The image tells us that the next Terrain will be a boxier, more aggressive affair than the outgoing model. We can also see gloss-black trim surrounding the new grille that meets up with the headlights, with a small trapezoidal trim piece in the bumper.

We know little else official at this point about the 2025 GMC Terrain, which marks the start of the model’s third generation. That includes when the SUV might be presented, although we can safely assume it will be before the end of the year, and probably quite a bit earlier (when the teasers start, that usually means the Full Monty reveal is not too far behind).

Powertrain of the 2025 GMC Terrain?

Otherwise, the smart speculation has the new Terrain getting the same iteration as its cousin the Chevrolet Equinox, which has itself just been revised for the 2025 model-year. That new edition works via a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine (175 hp), with FWD (in combination with a CVT) or AWD (with an 8-speed auto transmission) the two possible drivetrain configurations.

Spy shots of the 2025 Terrain in road testing have also indicated the interior will get a larger vertically oriented touchscreen, like we see on the 2024 GMC Acadia.

