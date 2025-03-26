• The Vancouver Auto Show set an attendance record in 2025.

For the second time in a few days, the Vancouver Auto Show made headlines. Last week organizers excluded Tesla from taking part of the event, for security reasons due to recent protests and some acts of vandalism against the company's products. This week, talk was of attendance at the show which has wrapped up.

The 2025 Vancouver International Auto Show set a new record, for the second consecutive year. According to organizers, the 2025 event attracted 138,773 visitors, compared to 129,033 in 2024.

This year saw the breaking of another record, for the number of visitors in a single day, with 42,761 attending on March 22nd.

The Vancouver Auto Show set an attendance record in 2025 | Photo: Vancouver International Auto Show

The event was held at the Vancouver Convention Centre over five days and featured over 30 automotive brands. And much like in Montreal and Toronto, a popular highlight was the electric vehicle test drives, organized by CleanBC Go Electric and RBC. In all, 4,424 visitors got behind the wheel of one of the 49 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on hand, from 16 different brands.

Drivers could use an indoor test as well as an outdoor route around downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver Auto Show marks the end of the Canadian tour of the three largest cities by manufacturers. The Vancouver Auto Show is always held in March, while the Montreal and Toronto events take place in January and February, respectively.