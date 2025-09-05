2026 BMW iX3: BMW’s 2.0 EV Debuts in Munich

BMW has just unveiled its very first model based on the “Neue Klasse” platform: the 2026 BMW iX3.

This electric SUV marks a major step forward in technology, driving experience and design. Unveiled today ahead of its public presentation at the IAA Munich Motor Show, the iX3 ushers in a new era for BMW, in which software takes precedence over hardware.

| Photo: BMW

A software-defined SUV: Four "superbrains" to control everything

BMW presents the iX3 as its first true Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), thanks to four high-performance supercomputers:

• Driving Dynamics: Manages the powertrain, brakes, energy regeneration, and steering;

• Automated Driving: Processing power 20 times greater than the current iX3;

• Infotainment: Ensures a rich and ultra-responsive interface;

• Comfort Functions: Manages climate control, seats, and personalized settings.

These systems allow for a responsiveness that is 10 times faster than previous generations.

| Photo: BMW

Range, charging and performance

The 2026 iX3 adopts an 800-volt architecture and new-generation cylindrical battery cells, offering:

• Range: 643 km (estimated)

• Battery: 108.7 kWh (usable capacity)

• Energy Efficiency: 15.1 to 17.9 kWh/100 km

• Ultra-fast charging: Add 372 km (~231 miles) of range in 10 minutes (400 kW charger)

• Output: 469 hp

• Acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.9 s

• Top speed: 210 km/h (~130 mph)

Advanced connectivity and OTA updates in 20 minutes

The iX3 introduces BMW's new software architecture, which delivers:

• Over-the-Air (OTA) updates in under 20 minutes;

• New AI-based features deployed remotely;

• Near-instantaneous commands from the My BMW app;

• Smart charging planning to take advantage of reduced electricity rates;

• V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), V2H (Vehicle-to-Home), and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) compatibility.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

Interior features

• Central display with QuickSelect interface and vertical widgets for quick access to functions.

• Integrated apps: YouTube, Spotify, Disney+, Zoom and others.

• Premium materials and generous cargo volume:

o 520 to 1,750 litres in the rear trunk

o 58 additional litres in the front trunk (frunk)

The 2026 BMW iX3 will enter production in the fall of 2025 at BMW's plant in Hungary. It will launch in the European market in the spring of 2026 before debuting in North America in the summer of 2026.

The price for Europe is set at approximately €60,000 for the entry-level model. Pricing for North America will be announced at a later date.

| Photo: BMW

2026 BMW iX3 fun facts (technical specifications)

• Platform: Neue Klasse

• Architecture: 800 V

• Battery: 108.7 kWh (usable)

• Range: 643 km (~400 miles)

• Consumption: 15.1 to 17.9 kWh/100 km

• Power: 469 hp

• Torque: 475 lb-ft

• 0-100 km/h: 4.9 s

• Top Speed: 210 km/h (~130 mph)

• Fast Charging: +372 km (~231 miles) in 10 min (400 kW)

• Cargo: 520 to 1,750 L + 58 L (frunk)

• Drag Coefficient (Cd): 0.24

• Dimensions (L/W/H): 4,782 / 1,895 / 1,635 mm (~188.3 / 74.6 / 64.4 in)

• Weight Reduction: -30% thanks to optimized wiring (-600 m)

• Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive

| Photo: BMW

