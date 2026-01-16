Montreal, QC - After an absence of several years, BMW is making a return to the Montreal Auto Show this year. While it doesn’t have its full lineup on display, BMW presenting in its Canadian debut the new iX3 luxury electric SUV.

The German automaker had skipped the Montreal show in recent years, but evidently felt the need to reaffirm its presence with Quebec consumers.

The BMW booth is set up in the entrance hall of the Palais des congrès in downtown Montreal and is welcome visitors from now through January 25th.

The 2027 BMW iX3 | Photo: G.Goyer

About the BMW iX3

First and foremost, the iX3 is part of the new product range dubbed Neue Klasse. More than just an addition to the lineup, this model thus represents a turning point in BMW's strategy for the years to come. The iX3 is flying the flags of electric technology, digital integration and range.

To make its point, the electric SUV is built on an 800V architecture and can cover up to 650 km on a single charge, depending on the version. Note that the first model to come to our Canadian market is the iX3 50 xDrive variant, which features two electric motors and produces 463 hp.

Production of our BMW iX3 is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of this year, with arrivals at dealerships across the country by the summer.

Visitors to the BMW stand at the Montreal Auto Show will also get a close look at the M5 Touring, as well as the i4 M60.

It’s worth noting that BMW is not the only luxury automaker checking back in at the Montreal Auto Show in 2026. Audi is also making a return to the event, notably to present its next-generation Q3.

The Montreal Auto Show is on now at the Palais des congrès and through January 25th.

The 2027 BMW iX3 | Photo: BMW

