The BMW iX is leaving the North American market. The bold electric flagship served as the opening move in the German automaker’s transition to EVs when it launched in November 2021 for the 2022 model-year. Now it’s on its final lap in North America. BMW has confirmed that the iX will be discontinued in Canada and the United States after the 2026 model-year. This is despite the model receiving a significant mid-cycle refresh just months ago.

A shift to Neue Klasse

The decision to retire the iX isn't a sign of global retreat, since the SUV will continue production for international markets. Rather, BMW is clearing the stage in North America to make room for the coming Neue Klasse generation of electric vehicles. Those models, built on a clean-sheet architecture, represent a total reboot of the brand’s EV strategy.

In Canada, Jean-François Taylor of BMW Canada confirmed that production will wrap up in October 2026. While BMW USA has not specified a precise termination date, it has also confirmed that the iX’s days are numbered. U.S. allocations will conclude in the coming months as the brand transitions to its next-generation portfolio.

The BMW iX3 | Photo: BMW

Enter the iX5 and iX3

The iX’s footprint in the lineup will eventually be filled by an all-new iX5. That mid-sized electric SUV is currently under development on the Neue Klasse platform. Given the iX’s premium pricing and dimensions, the upcoming iX5 is expected to be its direct spiritual successor.

In the immediate future, however, the spotlight shifts to the 2027 BMW iX3. Slated to arrive in North American showrooms by this summer, the iX3 is poised to be a game-changer. It has earned rave early reviews, and its numbers are impressive: The 50 xDrive trim offers 463 hp, range could climb as high as 630 km (compared to the iX’s 586 km), and the model will feature an unprecedented 400 kW charging capacity.

Writing on the wall for the iX

The iX may have been destined for retirement even if it was still a favourite with consumers, but the fact is that it isn’t. Sales of the EV plummeted by 26.5 percent in Canada last year; its sales dropped a staggering 50.7 percent drop in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2026.

For those who still prefer the iX’s unique design and ultra-quiet cabin, the 2026 model remains available in three trims: the xDrive45, xDrive60 and high-performance M70. In Canada, pricing starts at $89,900, offering a final opportunity to own the vehicle that first defined BMW’s modern electric era before the Neue Klasse generation takes over.