BMW has confirmed pricing for its brand-new iX3 EV for Canada. Perhaps more exciting is the NRCan-certified range announced for the SUV.

The 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive, the sole powertrain available at launch, will feature a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $75,900 CAD. When accounting for estimated fees and levies, the entry price reaches $79,592, give or take.

Pricing of the iX3 thus undercuts that of the larger BMW iX it replaces, and more importantly, that of the Porsche Macan Electric ($98,000). It sits in direct competition with the upcoming Volvo EX60 (priced at $77,500), while Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce pricing for its rival GLC EQ.

BMW Canada CEO Andrew Scott lauds the model’s competitive pricing and says it’s a “testament to the progress” of the brand's electrification strategy.

See: 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive First Drive: The Neue Klasse Platform Is Here

| Photo: BMW

Category-defining range

The more significant news for Canadian buyers in this luxury segment, however, is the official range. While preliminary estimates suggested 650 km, the iX3 has been certified by Natural Resources Canada for 698 km of range on a full charge, in ideal conditions of course.

This makes it the most long-ranged vehicle in its class. Only ultra-luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade IQ and Lucid Gravity offer more distance, though they use far larger batteries and carry much higher price tags.

Technology and performance

As the first model of the revolutionary Neue Klasse (New Class) lineage, the iX3 showcases BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. The powertrain delivers 463 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds.

A massive 111.2-kWh battery capable of 400 kW DC fast-charging — a peak rate for the Canadian market — allows a 10- to 80-percent charge in just 21 minutes.

| Photo: BMW

Inside, the cabin debuts the Panoramic iDrive, an information screen stretching from pillar to pillar across the base of the windshield.

While originally anticipated for the summer, BMW has confirmed that Canadian deliveries will now begin in the fall of 2026. Prospective buyers can currently place reservations through BMW’s Canadian website or local retailers. While the online configurator is now live, it currently allows for aesthetic selections while final option pricing is still being finalized.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW