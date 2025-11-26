BMW is putting a final exclamation mark on the history of its iconic roadster with the Z4 Final Edition, to be assembled in limited quantities between February and April 2026. Offered at $99,900 CAD, it features a unique configuration with no options to choose — except for the transmission, which is à la carte: a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed Steptronic. Two philosophies, the same price, the same spirit: that of a pure and radical roadster.

Design of the 2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition

The Z4 Final Edition is instantly recognizable thanks to its BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint, applied exclusively to this version. High-gloss black accents enhance its character: mirror caps, kidney grille, air intakes and exhaust tips. We also find a black soft top and red M Sport brake calipers.

This Z4 sits on a staggered wheel setup: 19 inches at the front, fitted with 255/35 R19 tires, and 20 inches at the rear with 285/30 R20 tires, all on bicolour Double-Spoke 800M rims.

Refined mechanics for the manual transmission

Customers who opt for the manual transmission will benefit from an exclusive chassis setup including:

• Specific auxiliary springs;

• A reinforced front anti-roll bar;

• Revised calibration for the rear shock absorbers;

• Reworked variable steering;

• Unique programming for the traction control and the M Sport differential.

Cabin: Red as the guiding theme

The interior is distinguished by contrasting red stitching. It crosses the dashboard, door panels, console, and the M Sport seats in Vernasca leather and Alcantara. It also features red-edged floor mats, M-coloured seat belts, and "Z4 FINAL EDITION" door sill plates.

The model includes a full suite of standard equipment, including the Premium Enhanced Package and the Harman Kardon audio system.

The Z4 legacy: A roadster spanning generations

Introduced in 2002, the first Z4 (E85) succeeded the Z3 and was assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina. With its long hood, 50/50 balance and set-back driving position, it set new standards for agility.

Its peak? The Z4 M Roadster, powered by a 330-hp 6-cylinder, capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in about 5.0 seconds.

2009: A Hardtop for the second generation

Unveiled in 2008, the second Z4 (E89) introduced an electro-hydraulically retractable hardtop, transforming the roadster into a coupe in 20 seconds. More spacious, better soundproofed and now equipped with the iDrive system, it combined pleasure and grand touring.

The BMW Z4 Final Edition thus serves as the epilogue to a roadster that has marked more than two decades of automotive passion. A version designed for collectors, purists... and lovers of unfiltered sensations.

