Rolls-Royce has dropped another stunning piece of automotive artistry. Project Nightingale is nearly 19-foot-long but offers only seating for two; it’s also fully electric, a convertible, and a rolling tribute to the Roaring Twenties with its art deco aesthetic.

The first offering from the British ultra-luxury brand’s new Coachbuild Collection, Nightingale is also, you won’t be surprised to hear, both ultra-expensive and ultra-exclusive, with a run limited to just 100 units, reserved for the world’s most discerning collectors.

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

As long as a phantom, but made for two

Measuring 5.76 metres (18.9 feet) from tip to tip, Project Nightingale matches the length of the flagship Phantom sedan but dedicates that massive footprint entirely to just two occupants. The design is a masterclass in Streamline Moderne, a late Art Deco style inspired by the EX experimental motor cars of the 1920s and high-speed luxury yachts.

The exterior is one of uninterrupted surfacing, with a torpedo-shaped profile. And because the electric drivetrain requires minimal cooling, the iconic Pantheon Grille, now over three feet wide with 24 aluminum vanes, lacks traditional air intakes. All of it rides on staggering 24-inch wheels, the largest ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce.

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

At the rear, we find a “piano boot” trunk lid that opens sideways like a grand piano, transforming a simple luggage retrieval into what the marque calls a “considered act of arrival”.

The exterior features a pale blue paint infused with subtle red flakes—a nod to vintage prototypes.

Silent serenity

While Rolls-Royce famously describes its power as “adequate”, Project Nightingale likely shares its underpinnings with the Spectre. This points to a dual-motor setup delivering in the area of 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 102.0 kWh battery, the car will likely offer a range in the neighborhood of 400 km.

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

The interior

However, the technical focus is on acoustic engineering rather than raw speed. With the retractable silver soft top raised, the cabin becomes a silent sanctuary; with it lowered, the experience is likened to sailing a yacht.

The Nightingale discards the traditional Starlight headliner for the new Starlight Breeze Suite. This system incorporates 10,500 individual “stars” that wrap around the passengers in a horseshoe shape, extending from the door panels to behind the seats.

The cabin is finished in a combination of Charles Blue leather with Grace White accents.

Every detail is bespoke, from the electronic E-Latch coach doors with hidden locks to the vertically oriented headlight assemblies that Rolls-Royce claims are too complex for mass production.

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

Exclusivity and, gulp, pricing

As the initiator of the Coachbuild Collection, Project Nightingale represents a new tier of “attainable” bespoke luxury. Let us be clear, that term is used loosely here, like Rolls calling its engine power “adequate”.

But relatively speaking, it is accurate. While one-off commissions like the Droptail go for tens of millions, the Nightingale is expected to be priced somewhere north of $1.5 million CAD.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028. For those who didn't make the list of 100 lucky spendthrifts, this stunning EV will likely remain a rare sight, destined for private galleries and collections.

| Photo: Rolls-Royce

| Photo: Rolls-Royce